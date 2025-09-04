A rockslide destroyed the livelihoods of 300 people in Blatten at the end of May 2025. A new TV film shows what the situation is like on the ground today and why those affected still see their future in their home town.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In May 2025, a devastating rockslide destroyed around 90 percent of the village of Blatten and robbed 300 people of their livelihoods.

Despite the ongoing danger and difficult conditions, those affected, such as hotelier Lukas Kalbermatten, still want to start rebuilding in 2025.

Experts warn of increasing natural hazards due to climate change, but communities such as Blatten and Kandersteg do not want to give up their villages.

The documentary "Trügerische Alpenidylle" is being shown today, Thursday, September 4, at 22:15 on ZDF. Show more

Man may have claimed large parts of nature for himself. But when nature unleashes its harsh forces, it is ultimately powerless. This was demonstrated once again on May 28, 2025 by the images that went around the world from Blatten.

Masses of rock and ice rushed down the valley at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour and flattened everything. The lives of 300 people who had previously been evacuated were wiped out.

90 percent of the village simply gone. A few months later, the makers of the ZDF film "Deceptive Alpine Idyll - What to do when mountains collapse?" dare to take stock on site.

Jonas Jeitziner, Lötschental regional command staff, admits that they are still in a "major chaos phase". It is difficult to get an overview of the buried area, excavators are sinking into the ground and there is still movement in the mountain. If measuring devices and cameras fail and predict another rockfall, it's time to get away quickly.

Only "a few minutes" of reaction time remain, explains Manfred Ebener, deputy head of the command staff. Nevertheless, many Blatten residents have retained their optimism, as Jeitziner reports: "They are strengthening themselves with what they still have, which is togetherness."

Municipal president: "Our home is here, it's dangerous everywhere"

One of those who have lost everything is Lukas Kalbermatten. The hotelier ran a three-star hotel. The "typical family business" was "a success story" - until the rockslide happened.

Apart from a few photo albums and traditional costumes, nothing is left of it. "You could see that the rock was coming too," Kalbermatten observed beforehand. "It was spurting out like that: and then I said the village is gone."

Despite the massive cut and the continuing threat of danger, Kalbermatten is already dreaming of a new hotel - again in Blatten. He still wants to open in 2025, even if the meadow on which the easily demountable building elements are to stand is still empty. "It's worth building a house again for 1,000 years," he says, referring to the millennium disaster, adding that people also live on Mount Etna, "on the volcano, which can explode at any time".

Municipal president Matthias Bellwald takes a similar view, emphasizing in the ZDF film: "Our home is here, it's dangerous everywhere."

He believes it would be disastrous to base hazard maps on millennium events: "Then we would have to relocate the whole of Switzerland." So far, he has only received positive feedback for his plans to make Blatten habitable again: "The solidarity is a blatant and very clear sign that people believe in us. The whole of Switzerland believes that we can do it."

In Kandersteg in the neighboring valley, there has not yet been a major disaster. But the locals are worried about the top stone. There have already been minor spalling and the mountain has been closely monitored ever since.

A ranger has been deployed to ensure that hikers in the Instagram hotspot really do not enter the cordoned-off areas. "It could come down in packs, but it could also lead to a major event," says researcher Dr. Marcia Phillips. More precise predictions are difficult. Even the accident in neighboring Glatten cannot yet be explained exactly.

One thing is certain: because the permafrost is increasingly melting due to climate change, the "sealing of the mountain" is crumbling. The result: higher pressure on the mountain, increased movement - and ultimately more rockfalls. "We can no longer visit some measuring points," explains Phillips - too dangerous. Dams, fences and catch basins are intended to protect Kandersteg from worse, at least from minor incidents. "But you can't protect yourself here in a worst-case scenario - that's impossible," says René Maeder, president of the municipal council.

The village cannot be depopulated

Evacuation plans are in place to be prepared for an emergency. Zones regulate the extent to which hotels, for example, are allowed to expand. In the red zone, construction is prohibited. Despite these precautionary measures, Maeder warns: "We can't simply depopulate the village."

There still needs to be a perspective for "young, up-and-coming business people who have built up an existence here". Otherwise, he fears "death for the village".

More videos from the department