A rockslide occurred in Altdorf UR on Monday evening. A residential building was also hit.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday evening, around 1000 cubic meters of rock came loose at the northern end of Altdorf.

The rockfall nets at the edge of the settlement were able to prevent the worst from happening to the houses below.

However, a boulder overcame the protective infrastructure and smashed into a residential building on Flüelerstrasse. Show more

On Monday evening, shortly after 11 p.m., around 1000 cubic meters of rock came loose in the Getschwili area above the Migrolino petrol station at the northern end of Altdorf. The boulders slid down the steep slope along a stream bed and took several trees with them, according to the municipality.

The rockfall nets at the edge of the settlement were able to prevent the worst from happening to the houses below. However, a boulder overcame the protective infrastructure and smashed into a residential building on Flüelerstrasse. This caused considerable material damage. The residents escaped with a fright.

Immediate measures initiated

Members of the municipal command staff of the municipality of Altdorf assessed the situation on Tuesday together with the head of the natural hazards department of the canton of Uri, a representative of Swissgrid and the operations manager of Forst Urnersee.

As a result, immediate measures were initiated to ensure the safety of local residents. The demolition site had to be secured and loose rock masses that could slide down the slope had to be kept away from the residential buildings.

In a second step, the rockfall nets will later be emptied and repaired. Possible further safety measures may still arise.