In Pollegio TI, a rockfall this morning caused material damage to houses and cars. Ten residents had to be evacuated as a precaution. The affected roads will remain closed until further notice.

A rockslide in the Ticino municipality of Pollegio caused material damage to several houses and cars at around 11 a.m. today. Ten residents had to leave their homes as a precaution. Fortunately, there were no injuries, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

The landslide occurred in Via alle Vigne, a residential area of Pollegio. Boulders fell onto the road and damaged parked vehicles and some house facades. Due to the unclear situation, specialists from the fire department, the forestry office and a cantonal geologist were called in to assess the stability of the terrain.

In addition to the police forces from Biasca and Pollegio, rescue teams from Tre Valli Soccorso were also deployed. The authorities have closed several sections of road and are asking the public to follow safety instructions.

The exact cause of the landslide is currently being investigated. It is still unclear whether there could be further landslides. The experts on site are now investigating whether additional protective measures are required and when the evacuated residents can return.