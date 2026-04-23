The Axenstrasse A4 is closed. sda

Following a rockfall and landslide, the Axenstrasse in the canton of Uri has been closed. The authorities are warning of further dangers and advising people to drive around the area.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Between Flüelen and Sisikon, a rockfall or landslide has occurred on the Axenstrasse.

The important traffic link is closed and drivers are advised to drive around the area.

The authorities warn against entering the affected area. Show more

A rockfall or landslide occurred on the Axenstrasse in the canton of Uri on Thursday. The section between Flüelen and Sisikon is affected.

As the authorities announced via the Alertswiss platform, the road had to be closed in both directions. The Axenstrasse is a central link along Lake Lucerne and is used daily by numerous commuters and tourists.

The emergency services are warning of possible further rockfalls or unstable rock masses. For this reason, access to the affected area is prohibited. Drivers are asked to avoid the region and to follow official traffic reports.

It is currently unclear how long the closure will last. Specialists are now expected to examine the situation more closely before the route can be reopened.