The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway has currently suspended operations to Zermatt. (symbolic picture) sda

Following a rockfall, the rail link between Täsch and Zermatt was interrupted on Monday morning. It is not yet known how long the closure will last.

Sven Ziegler

The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway had to suspend rail services between Täsch and Zermatt on Monday morning. The reason is a rockfall, according to the railroad company. It is currently unclear how long the closure will last. Further information will follow in the course of the day.

Die Strecke zwischen Zermatt und Täsch ist unterbrochen. Grund dafür ist Steinschlag. Die Dauer der Störung ist aktuell noch nicht bekannt. Weitere Informationen folgen. — Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn (@mgbahn) March 24, 2025

The route is normally served by the Zermatt Shuttle every 20 minutes and is the most important connection to the car-free tourist resort of Zermatt. The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway operates a route network of around 150 kilometers in the cantons of Valais, Uri and Graubünden - including car transport on several sections.

According to the MGB, there were no injuries in the incident.