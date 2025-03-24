  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Operations interrupted Rockfall paralyzes train line to Zermatt

Sven Ziegler

24.3.2025

The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway has currently suspended operations to Zermatt. (symbolic picture)
The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway has currently suspended operations to Zermatt. (symbolic picture)
sda

Following a rockfall, the rail link between Täsch and Zermatt was interrupted on Monday morning. It is not yet known how long the closure will last.

24.03.2025, 10:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway has closed the line between Täsch and Zermatt.
  • A rockfall is blocking the regular operation of the Zermatt Shuttle.
  • The duration of the disruption is still unclear,
Show more

The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway had to suspend rail services between Täsch and Zermatt on Monday morning. The reason is a rockfall, according to the railroad company. It is currently unclear how long the closure will last. Further information will follow in the course of the day.

The route is normally served by the Zermatt Shuttle every 20 minutes and is the most important connection to the car-free tourist resort of Zermatt. The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway operates a route network of around 150 kilometers in the cantons of Valais, Uri and Graubünden - including car transport on several sections.

According to the MGB, there were no injuries in the incident.