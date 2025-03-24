The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway had to suspend rail services between Täsch and Zermatt on Monday morning. The reason is a rockfall, according to the railroad company. It is currently unclear how long the closure will last. Further information will follow in the course of the day.
Die Strecke zwischen Zermatt und Täsch ist unterbrochen. Grund dafür ist Steinschlag. Die Dauer der Störung ist aktuell noch nicht bekannt. Weitere Informationen folgen.
The route is normally served by the Zermatt Shuttle every 20 minutes and is the most important connection to the car-free tourist resort of Zermatt. The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway operates a route network of around 150 kilometers in the cantons of Valais, Uri and Graubünden - including car transport on several sections.
According to the MGB, there were no injuries in the incident.