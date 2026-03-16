Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (left) and Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter have to answer questions about the SRG vote in parliament. KEYSTONE

No sooner has the SRG initiative been taken off the table than the exchange of blows continues: Media Minister Albert Rösti is under pressure in parliament because he wants to push through savings plans despite winning the vote. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is also having to make an appearance because of a bulging SP donation account.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the clear no to the SRG initiative, Media Minister Albert Rösti (SVP) has to explain his statements and savings plans in parliament.

The center-left is demanding proof of his criticism of the SRG and warns of cuts in sport and entertainment.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is also in the spotlight - she is to explain how the SP's record donations will be handled during the referendum campaign.

Question time begins at 2.30 pm. If there is not enough time for the questions on the SRG vote, the answers will be provided in writing. Show more

The clear victory in the vote against the SRG initiative continues to cause controversy in Parliament. Media Minister Albert Rösti (SVP) will once again have to face critical questions on Monday afternoon. Representatives from the center-left in particular are demanding clarification on his statements from Sunday's vote - and on the planned cuts to the SRG.

SP National Councillor David Roth (Lucerne), for example, wants to know what scientific basis the Federal Council is relying on when it questions the balance of SRG reporting. At the media conference after the vote, Rösti emphasized that the SRG must "improve its balance". Roth is now openly asking whether the Federal Council is spreading misinformation.

Criticism of Rösti's voting analysis

The Communications Minister is also under pressure in the area of sport. Several questions revolve around Rösti's plans for private broadcasters to take over more sports broadcasts in future. National Councillor Martin Candinas (Graubünden) wants to know from the Federal Council whether it still shares the claim that sport should be offered on free TV and in all language regions.

SP National Councillor Jacqueline Badran (Zurich) asks for evidence as to whether private providers in the small Swiss market are even in a position to produce sports and entertainment programs profitably. She recalls that all sports associations had expressed "devastating" opinions in the consultation on the fee reduction.

Rösti's analysis of the result of the vote has led to additional criticism: the SVP Federal Councillor had stated that the "no" to the SRG initiative was also a confirmation of the Federal Council's counter-proposal - i.e. the Serafe reduction to CHF 300 and a "redimensioning" of the SRG in entertainment and sport. Green National Councillor Michael Töngi (Lucerne) openly questions this interpretation and wants to know whether the Federal Council considers this view to be balanced.

Is Rösti taking the popular majority seriously?

SP National Councillor Jon Pult (Graubünden), on the other hand, insists that the Federal Council is taking the concerns of the referendum winners seriously - such as the desire for a strong public media service, reliable information and a broad range of cultural and sporting activities. Parties from the center to the left fear that Rösti's plans could weaken the SRG's mandate and violate the Radio and Television Act.

Media Minister Rösti is not the only one who will have to face unpleasant questions in the upcoming question and answer session. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will also be summoned to parliament. Her question concerns the financing of the referendum campaign against the SRG initiative.

FDP National Councillor Marcel Dobler (St. Gallen) questions the record donations made by the SP Switzerland, which declared income of around CHF 1.6 million from alleged micro-donations during the referendum campaign. No donations over 15,000 francs were disclosed.

Dobler wants to know from the Federal Council whether such extraordinary campaign funding is automatically audited by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) - or whether such an audit is solely at the discretion of the authority. Keller-Sutter must now explain whether and how the Department of Finance reviews such exceptional cases.

Questions during question time will be answered for a maximum of one hour from 2.30 pm. If Rösti and Keller-Sutter are unable to answer the questions orally, they will be published in writing later in the afternoon. blue News will report on this and show the Q&A session in a livestream.