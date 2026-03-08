All national decisions live Rösti announces restrictions for SRG +++ Two Fribourg municipalities delay the final results
Sven Ziegler
8.3.2026
With the SRG initiative and individual taxation, two hotly debated votes are on the agenda. Decisions will also be made on the climate fund and the cash initiative. blue News will keep you up to date in the ticker.
21.02 hrs
Tax revolution decided - will I have to pay less from this year?
Switzerland is changing its tax system. In future, each person will be taxed individually, regardless of marital status. But what does this mean in concrete terms for married couples, families and incomes? blue News answers the most important questions.
-
7.55 p.m.
Two Fribourg municipalities delay the final results
The final results of the federal votes were not yet available at the beginning of the evening on Sunday. The reason for this was that two Fribourg communes had to recount the votes.
There were difficulties in the communes of Estavayer-le-Lac and Marly, an informed source told the Keystone-SDA news agency. This will not change the result of the vote.
For the first time in recent history, the Federal Council commented on the result of a referendum Sunday even before the final results were published.
-
7.33 p.m.
Above-average turnout for SRG initiative and taxes
The four federal referendum proposals - including the SRG halving initiative and the change to individual taxation - mobilized an above-average turnout. Between 55 and 56 percent of eligible voters cast their vote at the weekend.
This is according to provisional figures released by the federal government on Sunday evening. In two Fribourg municipalities, however, counting was still ongoing in the evening.
This means that almost the same percentage of people voted at the weekend as two years ago. In March 2024, a vote was held on a 13th AHV pension, among other things. At that time, the turnout was around 58%.
Until 1950, voter turnout in Switzerland had averaged around 60 percent. In the following 20-year cycles, it initially fell to 48% and then to 41%. In some years, not even 40 percent of eligible voters bothered to go to the polls.
-
7.15 p.m.
Rösti calls on SRG to be more balanced
At the end of the media conference, Federal Councillor Albert Rösti calls on the SRG to be more balanced.
Rösti refers to the experience following the No Billag initiative. Back then, the SRG did not take the losing side seriously enough. "That must not happen again," he says. Those who are critical of public service broadcasting must also be taken into account.
The Federal Council will now implement "what the majority wants", emphasizes Rösti. The clear support for the SRG can also be explained by the fact that many people want a balanced and reliable media company in uncertain times.
The Federal Council's media conference on voting Sunday ends with these words.
-
7.07 p.m.
"Don't have to rethink my position"
When asked by a journalist whether he needed to rethink his position on the public media, Rösti replied: "No, I don't need to rethink my position. I represent the Federal Council and not my party."
The journalist points out that the result of the referendum sent a clear signal in favor of the SRG and asks who should take over a wide range of sports and cultural offerings if the SRG restricts its offerings. Rösti replied that the people had merely decided that the proposed halving of fees to CHF 200 went too far.
The Federal Council also rejects the accusation of a contradiction. The population had known that adjustments to the program were planned. "This is written in black and white in the referendum booklet," says Rösti.
-
7.05 p.m.
"If concentration is needed, then in sport"
Rösti refers to the Federal Council's message on the bill. The clear result of the vote was also achieved because there was an opposing project. The population knew that savings could be made with this approach.
When asked about possible restrictions in the concession, Rösti explained that fundamental decisions on this had already been made in 2022 under his predecessor Simonetta Sommaruga. The federal government expects a stronger focus on education and information in future.
Sport and entertainment should remain part of the offering, says Rösti. "But if concentration is needed, then it should be there."
The new SRG license will now go out for consultation. In this process, parties, associations and other stakeholders can submit their comments.
-
18:55
Rösti announces further SRG restrictions
The SRG budget will be reduced by around 17 percent, Rösti notes. SRG is therefore already in the process of downsizing and cutting around 900 jobs. "The Federal Council will also impose restrictions on SRG in the new concession in order to protect private broadcasters. However, this does not mean that there will be no more sport and entertainment, but a focus on information, education and training." For example, it is quite possible that the text area in SRG's online offerings could be restricted. Online, SRG should concentrate on audio and video offerings, says Rösti.
-
6.50 p.m.
Now it's all about SRG
Now it's all about the SRG vote. "The electorate clearly rejected the initiative," says Rösti. "The population supports the path taken by the Federal Council and Parliament," he notes. This is because a lot will now change for households:
Nevertheless, Rösti says that the no votes are being taken seriously. This is about independence and neutrality in reporting, for example. This will also be taken into account in the new concession.
-
6.49 pm
Now it's all about the climate fund initiative
Next up is the climate fund initiative, which was clearly rejected on Sunday. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti sees the No vote as a confirmation of the Confederation's current climate and energy policy. The electorate has thus supported the Federal Council's current course.
Rösti recalled that the federal government already provides around two billion Swiss francs per year for the restructuring of the energy system. "The voters rejected billions in additional subsidies today," he said. The people had thus also rejected additional debt for the federal budget.
For the Federal Council, it is now clear that the existing instruments should be continued and expanded. Above all, the consistent implementation of laws that have already been passed is crucial.
Rösti cited the Climate and Innovation Act as an example. Among other things, this is intended to promote the replacement of fossil fuel heating systems and thus contribute to reducing CO₂ emissions. Other measures already adopted would also contribute to climate policy, Rösti emphasized.
-
6.42 pm
Keller-Sutter warns of problems if the centrist initiative is adopted
Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter has also commented on the so-called centrist initiative. Although the Federal Council could not anticipate the deliberations in parliament, she said, she made it clear that implementation would be difficult.
"That would be problematic and very difficult to implement," explained Keller-Sutter in response to a corresponding question. The situation is contradictory: "It is completely the opposite of saying we are joining the EU and yet at the same time we are not joining. That simply doesn't work."
Should several initiatives with partially contradictory requirements be adopted, it would first have to be examined how to deal with them. "We will now see what the Council of States, in its wisdom, will do with this," said the Federal Councillor.
-
6.38 p.m.
Now it's all about individual taxation
Now it's all about individual taxation. "The population has followed the recommendations of the federal government and parliament," says Karin Keller-Sutter. After a transitional period, there will be full individual taxation from 2032. "The vast majority will pay less or the same amount, while a minority will feel an additional burden," says Keller-Sutter.
-
6.34 pm
Keller-Sutter speaks first about cash
Keller-Sutter first addresses the cash initiative. Cash is still very important. "Nothing will change for the population and there will be no additional costs". The initiative was hardly discussed in advance, and the discussion at the media conference was correspondingly brief.
-
6.31 p.m.
Keller-Sutter and Rösti are here
Karin Keller-Sutter and Albert Rösti now speak about the results of today's vote. Keller-Sutter summarizes today's proposals and the results once again.
-
6.18 p.m.
Federal Council provides information at 6.30 p.m.
After Sunday's vote, the Federal Government will also appear before the press in a few minutes. Media Minister Albert Rösti and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will be answering questions from journalists from 6.30 p.m. blue News will be reporting live in the ticker and stream.
-
6.05 p.m.
IT problems delay results in the canton of Fribourg
The voting results in the canton of Fribourg are still delayed. This is apparently due to technical difficulties in evaluating the votes.
As reported by "Freiburger Nachrichten", there are problems with the IT system due to the large number of final results transmitted at the same time. The system is currently unable to process the large number of entries.
In the canton of Fribourg, in addition to the national votes, there are also local council elections, which further increases the amount of data and delays the counting process.
-
5.55 p.m.
This manager will probably be the new SRF director
Even before today's voting Sunday, it was clear that SRF boss Nathalie Wappler would be stepping down. Now the SRG Nomination Committee is recommending media manager Roger Elsener as the new SRF director. The election by the Board of Directors is considered a formality.
-
5.43 p.m.
"Say who!" SP-Badran and SVP-Rutz come to blows in front of the camera
There is an emotional scene during the elephant voting round on SRF on Sunday. SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz and SP National Councillor Jacqueline Badran come to blows when it comes to the SRG initiative.
-
5.10 p.m.
These decisions have already been made - Switzerland is still waiting for these results
Switzerland made several fundamental decisions on the first voting Sunday of the year. The SRG halving initiative was clearly defeated, the country introduced individual taxation - and the verdict was also clear on climate funds and cash.
-
16.45
SVP regrets acceptance of "anti-social" individual taxation
The SVP regrets the adoption of individual taxation. Switzerland has thus opted for a "radical system change" "with high costs, massive bureaucracy and new tax injustices". In particular, families and married couples with one main earner as well as single parents are among the clear losers of "this anti-social proposal", according to a press release.
The SVP argues that individual taxation introduces a new "family penalty". The party is therefore calling for the introduction of a main earner deduction for direct federal tax. This would correct "the new, anti-social family penalty".
Individual taxation is "an ego project of the FDP". It lets families down and creates more tax bureaucracy.
The SVP wants to critically monitor the implementation and continue to consistently campaign for tax relief for families and the middle class. These form the backbone of society and the economy, it said in Sunday's press release.
-
4.30 p.m.
SP speaks of "historic victory" for individual taxation
In the view of the SP, the expected adoption of individual taxation is a "historic victory for equality". It would put an end to the tax penalty for marriage. The party wants to ensure that the implementation in the cantons benefits the entire population, especially people with low and middle incomes.
"Relief for the general population must be effectively reflected in the cantonal tax rates - and very high incomes must make their fair contribution," SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth is quoted as saying in a party statement.
-
4.15 p.m.
Basel-Stadt does not declare breakdown votes invalid for the time being
For the time being, the canton of Basel-Stadt will not count electronic votes that cannot be read due to a technical problem as invalid. The deadline of 13 days after the voting day will be exhausted, as the State Chancellery announced on Sunday.
The current error with electronically cast votes does not correspond to any of the legal grounds for invalidity. According to the communiqué, calling them invalid would also give the false impression that the voters in question had voted incorrectly. However, this is not the case, as the votes were "presumably clearly legible".
For the time being and until the Federal Council has published the voting results, it is still possible to take the votes into account if the technical problem is resolved, the State Chancellery continues. It is therefore waiting until the last possible date, March 21, 2026, to publish the results in the cantonal gazette.
2048 Swiss nationals living abroad and voters with disabilities cast their votes electronically, it added. On Friday, it emerged that they could not be read, let alone counted, due to a technical problem.
The problem relates to the use of USB sticks, which are required to decrypt the ballot box. According to the State Chancellery, there is no connection to the Swiss Post e-voting system and there is no indication of manipulation by third parties.
The final results in the canton of Basel-Stadt for the federal proposals were so clear that the electronic votes could not have changed them. There was no influence on the majority of the cantons. It remains to be seen whether they will have a significant influence on the absolute vote ratios. According to current interim results and projections, however, it is unlikely.
The canton of Basel-Stadt is not voting on any cantonal proposals on Sunday.
-
3.54 pm
FDP celebrates individual taxation
Thanks to individual taxation, work is finally worthwhile for everyone, commented the FDP on the expected acceptance of the bill in Sunday's vote. Women, the middle class and families would benefit in particular. "The marriage penalty is history," rejoiced the party in a statement. Over 40 years ago, the Federal Supreme Court ruled that the marriage tax penalty violated the constitution, according to the FDP.
Today, the people have corrected this injustice and ended the tax discrimination against married couples. They benefit from a tax reduction of 600 million per year. FDP Co-President Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher spoke on Swiss television SRF of a victory for women, which they had achieved on International Women's Day of all days and in glorious weather.
Three factors had played a role: tax cuts, tax justice and gender equality.
-
3.46 pm
Now Susanne Wille is speaking
By Samuel Walder and Fabienne Berner, Bern
After the clear "no" to the SRG halving initiative, SRG Director General Susanne Wille is relieved. The result is a clear signal from the population in favor of a strong public service, she says in an interview with blue News.
-
3.07 pm
Cash counter-proposal also clears the majority of the cantons hurdle
The counter-proposal to the cash initiative has achieved a majority of the cantons. According to the Federal Statistical Office, it is supported by 14 of the 14 cantons counted so far. According to projections by gfs.bern, the popular majority is likely to be over 70 percent.
-
3.02 p.m.
Voter turnout likely to be around 56 percent
The two hotly debated initiatives on the SRG and individual taxation have probably attracted large numbers of people to the ballot box. According to the latest SRF figures, the turnout is likely to be around 56 percent.
-
3.01 p.m.
SRG halving initiative also fails by a majority of the cantons
It is now official: the radio and TV fees in Switzerland will not be reduced to a maximum of CHF 200. According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), the SRG halving initiative has failed due to a majority of the cantons.
-
2.46 pm
Is the SRG initiative facing the ultimate defeat?
The SRG initiative clearly failed at the ballot box on Sunday. But things could get even worse: "Based on the current data and projections, it could be that the initiative will be rejected in all cantons," says political scientist Lukas Golder from gfs.bern in an interview with SRF television.
-
2.34 pm
SRG top management relieved about the no to the halving initiative
By Samuel Walder and Fabienne Berner, Bern
Following the voters' No to the halving initiative, the management of SRG SSR has seen the result of the vote as a clear signal for the public media service.
At a media conference, Chairman of the Board of Directors Jean-Michel Cina stated that SRG was delighted with this "clear commitment to the public service". The renewed vote of confidence from the public means a great deal to the company. The debate in recent months has shown that the majority of people in Switzerland want a strong, sustainable and regionally anchored SRG that is also developing digitally.
Cina also thanked all supporters who had shown their commitment to public service broadcasting during the referendum campaign. SRG now wants to build on this support.
Director General Susanne Wille then also commented. The result was an important signal from the population. "Today was an important 'no'. It shows that a strong SRG is important to the people," said Wille.
The decision is a vote of confidence and motivates the company to remain close to the people. She is looking forward to continuing to do her utmost for SRG in the future.
-
2.27 p.m.
Wille is about to speak
By Samuel Walder and Fabienne Berner, Bern
In an initial statement following the referendum results, SRG expressed its relief. Head Susanne Wille is about to speak to the media in the radio studio in Bern.
-
2.15 p.m.
The first cantonal results are also in
In nine cantons, substantive votes are scheduled for today, Sunday. In Aargau it's about speed cameras and a cut in social welfare, in Ticino about the fight against wage dumping. Uri is deciding on severance pay for members of government who are not re-elected.
blue News keeps you up to date on the cantonal votes and elections in the cantonal ticker.
-
1.51 pm
"An important signal" - SRG expresses relief after the No vote
The SRG is relieved that voters have rejected the so-called "halving initiative". The referendum is a clear commitment to a strong public media service in Switzerland.
The Chairman of the SRG Board of Directors, Jean-Michel Cina, explained that Sunday's vote was decisive for the future of the company. "We are delighted that the electorate has once again expressed its confidence in us," he said. At the same time, he expressed his relief that it had been possible to make the benefits of SRG visible for the whole country.
Within just a few years, the Swiss population has thus once again spoken out against a proposal that would have significantly reduced the funding of public service broadcasting. From SRG's point of view, the result confirms the importance of an independent media offering that is present in all language regions and plays a central role for Switzerland as a media center.
Director General Susanne Wille also spoke of an important signal. The result is both motivating and binding. The aim is to continue to accompany the audience with a diverse program and at the same time drive forward the digital transformation of the company.
SRG has been working on a comprehensive restructuring of its structures since 2024 as part of the "Enavant" program. In the coming years, the organization, offering and digital presence are to be further developed. According to SRG, today's decision should create stability for this.
-
1.48 pm
GLP: Individual taxation a "milestone for equality"
For the Green Liberals, the adoption of individual taxation is "an important milestone for equality and prosperity". The tax system will become "fairer and more contemporary", said party president Jürg Grossen in a statement on Sunday.
The GLP went on to say that the liberal forces in the country had won a victory. By accepting individual taxation, Swiss citizens had not only decided on fair taxation for all and the abolition of the marriage penalty, but had also created better incentives for second earners. And these are mostly women.
-
1.32 p.m.
Cantons: implementation of individual taxation will be "challenging"
The cantons are frowning at the looming "yes" to individual taxation. Markus Dieth, President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, described its implementation as "challenging" in an initial statement on Swiss television SRF on Sunday afternoon.
"We will apply it, but it will be a challenge," said the centrist politician and member of the cantonal government of Aargau. The tariffs would have to be adjusted, as would the deductions. Implementation will be problematic. The cantons had already implemented individual taxation, but now it was important for the federal government to do the same with direct federal tax.
-
1.23 p.m.
Marianne Binder-Keller: "I think it was a very complicated bill"
By Petar Marjanović and Samuel Walder, Bern
"There is both joy and a certain disappointment," says Marianne Binder-Keller, Member of the Council of States, on individual taxation. When asked whether she was able to pick up the women, she says: "I think it was a very complex bill." Finally, she adds: "I was of the opinion that the tax authorities have no place in the family organization."
-
1.09 pm
No to climate fund confirms previous climate course according to No Committee
According to the opposing committee, the No to the climate fund initiative is not a rejection of climate protection. Rather, it is a rejection of an instrument that the opponents believe would have created the wrong incentives.
The committee sees the result as a confirmation of Switzerland's climate policy approach to date. "Switzerland is pursuing a very successful climate policy based on innovation, efficiency and economic sustainability," wrote the non-partisan "No to the climate debt fund" committee in a statement on Sunday. "This path must be continued."
In recent years, the population and companies have shown that advances in technology and energy efficiency are key levers in the fight against climate change.
The result is the third clear defeat for left-wing environmental and redistribution projects after the Greens' environmental responsibility initiative and the Juso initiative in 2025. "It's pure coercion to repeatedly instrumentalize climate policy for a huge redistribution and subsidy policy," the committee said.
-
1.03 pm
Kahtrin Bertschy: "An excellent day to make history"
By Dominik Müller and Fabienne Berner, Bern
In recent months, Kathrin Bertschy has campaigned for the abolition of the marriage penalty. The issue has now been approved by the electorate. For the GLP National Councillor, this is "a huge joy". "It's an excellent day to make history," says Bertschy in an interview with blue News. Today, on International Women's Day, "injustice is finally being abolished".
-
12.57 p.m.
Trade association wants to continue to fight against SRG corporate levy
Despite the clear "no" to the SRG halving initiative, the Swiss Trade Association wants to continue to fight against the fee for businesses. On the other hand, opponents of the initiative see the SRG strengthened after the repeated vote to reduce the fee.
Urs Furrer, Director of the Swiss Trade Association (SGV), announced in a reaction to Schweizer Fernsehen (SRF) that he would at least make another attempt to abolish the corporate fee. He did not want to specify in what form after the first trend report.
-
12.53 p.m.
Stephanie Vonarburg, Syndicom: "We are securing thousands of jobs"
By Petar Marjanović and Samuel Walder, Bern
Why is the No vote so important for the trade unions? "We are securing thousands of jobs and contracts for freelancers. At the same time, it's about preserving independent journalism," says Syndicom Vice President Stephanie Vonarburg on the No to the halving initiative.
"I hope that people in Switzerland have realized how important independent journalism is, whether it's at SRG or in the private media. They also need to be strengthened," she adds.
-
12.54 pm
The corks are popping!
By Samuel Walder, Bern
The champagne has finally been uncorked for the committee of opponents of the halving initiative. The latest projections leave no doubt that the "200 francs is enough" initiative will be rejected. This gives the opponents a reason to celebrate.
-
12.50 p.m.
Badran shoots against Rösti
By Petar Marjanović, Bern
"A country needs the fourth estate, you can't just abolish it," says Jacqueline Badran. In an interview with blue News, she explains what she now expects from Federal Councillor Rösti - and at the same time lashes out at him.
-
12.36 pm
Joy for Badran and Co.
By Petar Marjanović and Samuel Walder, Bern
Jacqueline Badran and her fellow campaigners continue to celebrate: the first projections point to a yes vote in both the vote on individual taxation and the halving initiative - much to the delight of the left-wing camp.
-
12.30 p.m.
73 percent yes to the cash counter-proposal
The franc is likely to be enshrined in the constitution. According to a projection by gfs.bern on behalf of SRG, the counter-proposal to the cash initiative will be approved by 73%. The initiative will be rejected by 55%.
-
12.30 p.m.
Only 29 percent want a climate fund
Switzerland will not receive a state climate fund. According to an initial projection by gfs.bern on behalf of SRG, voters rejected the climate fund initiative by the SP and Greens with a clear "no" vote of 71%.
The No vote comes as no surprise. All polls before the vote had pointed to this. However, according to the projection, at 71%, the No vote is even clearer than expected. The last polls had assumed a No vote share of 65 to 68 percent.
Only the supporters of the left-wing parties supported the bill. The majority of Green Liberal supporters were also against it.
-
12.30 p.m.
56 percent in favor of individual taxation
Switzerland is changing its tax system. According to a projection by gfs.bern for SRG, 56% of voters approved the switch to individual taxation. In future, every person, whether married or not, will pay tax for themselves.
The mobilization in the cities was decisive for the result, said Lukas Golder, political scientist at gfs.bern, on Swiss television (SRF) on Sunday. Based on the figures, a "no" vote can now be ruled out. As late as midday, there was no trend calculation for the bill.
Married couples and same-sex couples living in a registered partnership will be taxed jointly in future. With the current joint taxation, married couples have to pay more tax in some cases than cohabiting couples with separate assessments due to progression.
-
12.30 p.m.
62 percent say no to the SRG initiative
The reduction in radio and TV fees to a maximum of CHF 200 launched by the SVP and the Young Liberals has been rejected. According to an initial projection by gfs.bern, voters have rejected the SRG halving initiative with a 62 percent "no" vote.
-
12.23 p.m.
Gregor Rutz: "We will continue to work with the result"
By Dominik Müller and Fabienne Berner, Bern
"The referendum campaign and the discussion with parliament and the population were important," says SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz to blue News. "It was the first time that the Federal Council said: 'We need to take action on media policy'", Rutz continues. "We will continue to work with the result," he adds.
-
12.23 p.m.
Urs Wehrli: "I am relieved"
By Samuel Walder and Petar Marjanović, Bern
In an interview with blue News, Urs Wehrli from "Ursus und Nadeschkin" expresses his relief at the result of the vote. "The SRG is under scrutiny, but that's not how it works," he says.
-
12.19 p.m.
Thomas Matter: "We expected the no vote"
By Dominik Müller and Fabienne Berner, Bern
"Of course we expected it," says Thomas Matter, SVP National Councillor, to blue News. "All left-wing parties and organizations fought against us," he adds.
When asked whether there would be another initiative, he said that the SVP always tries to ease the burden on people. "SRG could have made a very good program even with a budget of one billion," he added.
-
12.13 p.m.
Urban mobilization leads to SRG no vote
According to political scientist Urs Bieri from gfs.bern, the SRG initiative is likely to be clearly rejected. The Yes vote share is around forty percent, he said on Schweizer Radio SRF on Sunday afternoon.
This is a less clear "no" than for the No Billag initiative, but still clearer than initially assumed. The reason for this is that mobilization in the urban environment has exploded in recent days.
-
12.10 p.m.
Stunned silence among supporters of the halving initiative
By Dominik Müller and Fabienne Berner, Bern
After the first trends, the representatives of the "Yes" committee for the SRG halving initiative have been shocked into silence. SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz leaves the front row after the first trends and moves to the back of the room.
-
12.05 p.m.
Great jubilation among opponents of the halving initiative
By Petar Marjanović and Samuel Walder, Bern
The committee that rejected the halving initiative is already rejoicing after the first trends. The SRG journalists present, on the other hand, show little to no emotion. Jacqueline Badran is relieved.
-
12 noon
Yes trend for the cash counter-proposal (SRG)
The Swiss franc as Switzerland's currency is likely to be enshrined in the constitution. According to the trend calculation by gfs.bern on behalf of SRG, the counter-proposal to the cash initiative will be accepted. According to the trend, the initiative will be rejected.
-
12 p.m.
The result is likely to be close for individual taxation (SRG)
At midday on Sunday, gfs.bern had not yet produced a trend calculation for SRG on the decision of voters as to whether everyone in Switzerland should be taxed individually in future, regardless of marital status. This suggests that the result of the vote will be close.
Lukas Golder, a political scientist at the gfs.bern research institute, said on Swiss television (SRF) that there were more signs of a Yes vote than a No vote. He observed a predominantly urban mobilization on Sunday. The Association of Cities had recommended a Yes to the bill.
However, political scientist Urs Bieri from gfs.bern said on Swiss radio (SRF) that the small number of municipal results was the reason why there was no trend. "It's not that there is a shortage."
According to the new law on individual taxation, the federal government, cantons and municipalities must assess each private individual individually. Married couples now have to submit two dossiers and declare their income and assets. The cantons and municipalities have six years to make the changeover, i.e. by January 1, 2032 at the latest.
The losses in federal tax are currently expected to amount to around CHF 630 million. Part of this will also fall to the cantons. The impact of the proposal on cantonal and municipal taxes remains to be seen. This depends on the implementation in the cantons and their tax rates and deductions.
-
12 p.m.
Climate fund initiative rejected according to trend calculation
Switzerland will not receive a state climate fund. According to a trend calculation by gfs.bern for SRG, voters have rejected the climate fund initiative of the SP and the Greens.
The no vote comes as no surprise. All polls prior to the vote had pointed to this. Most recently, it was assumed that 65 to 68 percent of voters would vote against the initiative. Only the supporters of the left-wing parties supported the bill. The majority of Green Liberal supporters were also against it.
With the popular initiative "For a fair energy and climate policy: investing for prosperity, work and the environment (climate fund initiative)", the SP and Greens called for a state fund for climate protection measures. Money from the fund would have been used, for example, to support projects to decarbonize transport, buildings and the economy.
-
12 p.m.
SRG halving initiative rejected according to trend calculation
Radio and TV fees will not be reduced to a maximum of CHF 200. According to the trend calculation by gfs.bern, voters have rejected the SRG halving initiative.
-
11.58 a.m.
blue News reports live on site
blue News offers comprehensive coverage on the mega-vote Sunday. Dominik Müller, Petar Marjanović, Fabienne Berner and Samuel Walder will be reporting live from Bern on all the important national decisions, collecting votes and reactions and offering initial voting analyses.
There is also a lot going on at cantonal level. In this ticker, Lea Oetiker and Sven Ziegler provide you with live updates on all the important decisions on the elections and votes from all corners of Switzerland. The first results are about to be announced!
-
11.54 am
The SRG Yes camp is in the Schweizerhof
By Dominik Müller from Bern
The Yes camp for the SRG initiative is following the vote on Sunday at the venerable Hotel Schweizerhof. The 5-star hotel right next to Bern railroad station can look back on over 250 years of history - far longer than SRG, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2031. Around 50 media professionals are present in the Salon Trianon.
Neighboring countries are also represented with ARD. The representatives of the initiative committee are also slowly arriving - SVP National Councillors Thomas Matter and Gregor Rutz are already on site.
-
11.37 a.m.
Lots of activity at the SRG No Committee
By Petar Marjanović and Samuel Walder from Bern
The committee that led the campaign against the SRG initiative is meeting at the Fabrique 28 restaurant in Bern. There are already around 50 people in the restaurant. They are SRG fans, politicians and friends of SRG. Numerous journalists are also on hand to carry out final technical tests. Things get exciting around midday.
-
11.30 a.m.
First municipality clearly rejects SRG initiative
Even before many larger municipalities publish their results, the Graubünden municipality of Soazza has already delivered its first voting result. Such early results are almost a tradition on voting Sundays in Switzerland.
Around 140 voters took part in the vote. The so-called halving initiative was rejected with 58.9% of the votes.
The results from small municipalities on voting Sunday are often the first indication of possible trends - but they do not yet allow a reliable forecast of the final national result.
-
11.19 a.m.
Esther Meier collects votes on voting Sunday
By Petar Marjanović from Bern
blue News meets Bernese Green politician Esther Meier outside the polling station at Spitalacker school. She explains that there is a long tradition in the federal city of collecting signatures for popular initiatives on voting Sunday.
Meier herself is campaigning on this day for a referendum against the export of weapons of war to civil war zones. Other organizations are also out and about collecting signatures, including for a parental leave initiative and an Internet initiative.
Meier is hoping for a clear "no" to the halving initiative, but is rather pessimistic about the outcome of the climate initiative.
-
11.09 a.m.
The Greens hand out croissants outside the polling station
By Samuel Walder from Bern
There is a lot of activity in front of the polling station in the Spitalacker school building in Bern: members of the Green Party are handing out croissants while the last voters post their envelopes.
-
10.53 a.m.
Calm at SRG before the vote
Regardless of the outcome of today's referendum, one thing is certain: SRG wants to give up its headquarters on Giacomettistrasse in Bern. The building is owned by Schweizerische Mobiliar and the lease runs until 2032, but the media group plans to move out at the end of 2026 and relocate its general management to Schwarztorstrasse, where the Bern radio studio is currently located.
SRG management is expected to comment on further plans for the future headquarters over the course of Sunday. On Sunday morning, however, it is still quiet on site: most of the studios are deserted.
Tension is usually high before votes - for both supporters and opponents. Speeches are revised until the very end, communication lines are coordinated and daily routines are checked. The focus today is on SRG Director General Susanne Wille and SRG President Jean-Michel Cina.
-
08.37 a.m.
Polls close at 12 noon
Voters can still cast their vote in most places until midday. The polling stations then close. The first national trends are expected around 12 noon, followed by the first projection at 12.30 pm.
-
08.33 a.m.
The first election Sunday of the year
On the first voting Sunday of the year, the focus will be on two proposals in particular: the initiative for individual taxation and the initiative to reduce the SRG fee.
The former demands that all people living in Switzerland must submit their own tax return, while the latter wants to limit radio and television fees per household to CHF 200.
blue News will keep you up to date on the votes throughout the day.