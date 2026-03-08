4.15 p.m.

For the time being, the canton of Basel-Stadt will not count electronic votes that cannot be read due to a technical problem as invalid. The deadline of 13 days after the voting day will be exhausted, as the State Chancellery announced on Sunday.

The current error with electronically cast votes does not correspond to any of the legal grounds for invalidity. According to the communiqué, calling them invalid would also give the false impression that the voters in question had voted incorrectly. However, this is not the case, as the votes were "presumably clearly legible".

For the time being and until the Federal Council has published the voting results, it is still possible to take the votes into account if the technical problem is resolved, the State Chancellery continues. It is therefore waiting until the last possible date, March 21, 2026, to publish the results in the cantonal gazette.

2048 Swiss nationals living abroad and voters with disabilities cast their votes electronically, it added. On Friday, it emerged that they could not be read, let alone counted, due to a technical problem.

The problem relates to the use of USB sticks, which are required to decrypt the ballot box. According to the State Chancellery, there is no connection to the Swiss Post e-voting system and there is no indication of manipulation by third parties.

The final results in the canton of Basel-Stadt for the federal proposals were so clear that the electronic votes could not have changed them. There was no influence on the majority of the cantons. It remains to be seen whether they will have a significant influence on the absolute vote ratios. According to current interim results and projections, however, it is unlikely.

The canton of Basel-Stadt is not voting on any cantonal proposals on Sunday.