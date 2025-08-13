Albert Rösti still has sympathies for the Republican Party, but is increasingly pulling back. sda

Following the high tariffs from the USA, Federal Councillor Rösti is distancing himself from his support for Trump, but remains loyal to the Republican Party. He is now avoiding the name of the US President.

In October last year, Rösti expressed his preference for Trump at an event in Basel. In spring, he reiterated this stance in the "Politkuchen" podcast with Michael Elsener, shortly after Trump announced the tariffs.

But after the final tariff shock, the Environment Minister is now rowing back.

"I would still vote for the Republican Party," says Rösti toBlick. However, the name Donald Trump no longer crosses the Federal Councillor's lips. This comes as no surprise: Switzerland has had to put up with a lot from Trump. He punished Switzerland with tariffs of 39% - one of the highest rates in the world.

Back in April, Rösti criticized Trump's tariff policy in an interview with Elsener and emphasized that it was not compatible with liberal values.

The distancing could also indicate that Rösti wishes to express his personal convictions as Minister for the Environment and Transport more cautiously.

In conversation with Elsener, he admitted that he should not have expressed his support for Trump as a Federal Councillor. He had already remarked in the fall that his answer to a student's question was more of a private opinion. Rösti is aware that a Federal Councillor should not comment on foreign elections.