Environment Minister Albert Rösti has controversial plans for the CO2 tax : Instead of continuing to return it to the public, it is to flow into the federal coffers starting in 2030 (file photo). KEYSTONE

Until now, the Swiss public has received the CO2 tax back in the form of a discount on their health insurance bills. Federal Councilor Rösti wants to redirect these funds to the federal treasury starting in 2030.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The DETEC, led by Albert Rösti, no longer intends to return the CO2 tax to the public starting in 2030, but rather to redirect it to the federal treasury.

Since 2008, Swiss households have received a portion of the tax back as a health insurance discount. In 2024, this amounted to over 457 million francs—a family of four benefited from 250 francs.

Rösti’s plan is facing criticism from across the political spectrum. Opponents warn of a hidden additional burden and demand that the revenue continue to be returned to the public. Show more

Many Swiss people hardly notice that they get money back every year. In 2024, a family of four benefited from about 250 francs from the CO₂ tax refund. They received this as a discount on their health insurance premiums. Without the tax, they would have had to pay 250 francs more for it.

In total, more than 457 million francs were returned to the public. This is set to end in just four years, as the “NZZ” reports.

The CO₂ levy on fossil fuels has been in place since 2008. Because it was designed as an incentive levy rather than a tax, the revenue must largely be redistributed to the population and the economy. In total, over 11 billion francs have already been refunded.

The incentive levy aims to motivate polluters to emit fewer greenhouse gases.

DETEC confirms: Subsidies instead of refunds

Starting in 2030, Rösti plans to replace the CO₂ levy with a new emissions trading system. Last September, the Federal Council announced its intention to avoid introducing new or higher levies.

Critics, however, speak of a hidden additional burden. While the CO₂ price is not expected to rise, the direct refund to the entire population would be eliminated.

The responsible department confirms: “With the elimination of the CO₂ levy, the current redistribution via health insurance premiums will also cease.” The revenue would instead flow directly into climate protection.

This would provide the federal government with additional funds for support programs and subsidies. Without citing sources, the “NZZ” reports that Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has a strong interest in this boost to the federal coffers.

Federal Councilor Leuenberger had already softened the refund policy

When the CO₂ tax was introduced, then-Environment Minister Moritz Leuenberger emphasized that the proceeds would be returned in full to the public and would not flow into the state coffers.

However, this principle was gradually watered down. As early as 2010, a portion of the revenue was channeled into the Building Program for energy-efficient renovations. This portion of the CO₂ tax therefore now benefits only homeowners who renovate their properties in a climate-friendly manner.

Under the 2027 relief package, the federal government may even temporarily retain up to 41 percent of the revenue.

St. Gallen law professor Peter Hettich describes this in the “NZZ” as a “breach of the dam.” He argues that the purpose of the tax is environmental protection, not the generation of government revenue. In his view, the proceeds from the new system should also flow back to the public.

According to estimates, revenues could still amount to around 1.2 billion francs per year—but in the future, they would remain entirely with the federal government.

Resistance from Left to Right to Rösti’s Tax Hike

The reform is already causing tension even before its presentation. Business representatives are expressing reservations, and resistance is also mounting in Parliament.

Centrist National Council member Stefan Müller-Altermatt told the “NZZ”: “This is a bombshell. It’s completely unacceptable.” He is particularly surprised that Rösti, of all people—who as a parliamentarian has always opposed higher taxes—is taking this path.

SP National Council member Nadine Masshardt also criticizes the plans. She says it is wrong to abolish a proven and socially acceptable model.

Even within the SVP, the proposal is met with skepticism. National Council member Christian Imark explains: “We view this very critically.” Many Federal Councilors are currently trying to solve problems by increasing revenue.

With his proposal, Albert Rösti is creating an unusual political constellation. The longtime opponent of new taxes is suddenly at the center of a project that critics describe as a hidden additional burden on the population and the economy. For many families, this could become noticeable starting in 2030—with about 250 francs less per year.