Federal Councillor Albert Rösti has commented on Serafe's profits. KEYSTONE

Serafe collects millions from the radio and TV fee - and pays out the profits as dividends. Federal Councillor Rösti sees no problem with this and does not want to change the system.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Serafe earns millions from the collection of radio and TV fees - which has led to criticism in parliament.

Federal Councillor Rösti defends the system and refers to the legal basis and the public tender.

He rejects a profit cap and says that a state solution would not be cheaper. Show more

Media Minister Albert Rösti (SVP) sees no need for action on the Serafe system. The Federal Council informed the National Council of this in writing during question time on Monday. Serafe AG collects radio and TV fees on behalf of the federal government.

According to "NZZ am Sonntag", it made a profit of almost six million francs last year - and distributed the entire amount to its parent company Secon AG. For some in Parliament, this is offensive - Federal Councillor Rösti, on the other hand, sees no reason to intervene. It was all legal.

National Councillor Michael Töngi (Greens) wanted to know from the Federal Council how the government views such dividends from compulsory levies. Rösti avoided an assessment. Instead, he referred to the law: this does not prohibit either profits or dividends for the collection company.

Federal Council: Radio/TV fee by authority would not necessarily be cheaper

Serafe had been awarded the contract as part of a public tender. The price per household was offered by Serafe itself at the time. Compensation for reminders and debt collection is set by law - and has remained unchanged for years.

Rösti also did not answer directly whether the federal government could limit profits in future. However, he emphasized that it is "not to be expected that a private company will apply for a public tender if no profit can be made". In such a case, the state would have to collect the fees itself. "However, it cannot be assumed that this would be more cost-effective," said the Federal Council.

«It is not to be expected that a private company will apply for a public tender if no profit can be made.» Albert Rösti Federal Council

Rösti was clearer on the role of the SRG in debt collection: SP National Councillor Brenda Tuosto wanted to know whether the SRG was making money from the reminder and debt collection fees. Rösti clarified: The SRG receives a lump sum set by the Federal Council - and is not involved in the collection of fees. From the Federal Council's point of view, awarding this task to a private company is "appropriate".

Video from the department