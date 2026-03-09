Despite the clear "no" to the SRG initiative, the Federal Council is sticking to its controversial fee reduction - much to the annoyance of the SP. The Social Democrats call it an "impertinence" and demand a change of course in media policy.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you 62 percent of voters clearly rejected the SRG initiative.

Despite this, the Federal Council wants to maintain the reduction of the Serafe fee to CHF 300 - without involving parliament.

The SP reacted with indignation, speaking of a disregard for the will of the people and calling for a change of course in media policy. Show more

Following the clear No vote of 62% on the SRG initiative, the SP is calling for a change of course in media policy. After Sunday's vote, the party leadership criticized the Federal Council and business associations for wanting to further weaken the SRG despite the clear referendum decision.

SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth spoke of "impudence" in the party's own podcast. Media Minister Albert Rösti wanted to fight the SRG initiative by reducing the fee from CHF 335 to CHF 300 - without involving Parliament. "This fee reduction has a massive impact on the SRG budget," said Wermuth.

But reversing the reduction is out of the question for the Federal Council. "No, this is not an issue," states the written answer to a question from National Councillor Ueli Schmezer (SP/BE). The former "Kassensturz" presenter wanted to know from the Federal Council whether the fee reduction would be reversed following a clear referendum decision.

Federal Councillor and Media Minister Albert Rösti sees no reason to reverse the reduction in the media fee. KEYSTONE

Schmezer argued that if the initiative had been rejected by over 55%, the reduction in the Serafe fee would not have been necessary. "This reduction considerably weakens the SRG. And it is questionable in terms of democratic policy," he wrote in his submission.

The Federal Council justifies its no vote by pointing out that the people and cantons decided on the initiative "in the knowledge of the counter-project at ordinance level". The partial revision of the ordinance would therefore "naturally be implemented even if the initiative is rejected". In his view, a return to this would be "highly questionable".

The response to Schmezer's proposal was already published last week - before the clear No to the SRG initiative was known. Now the Federal Council's stance is causing further incomprehension within the SP.