More than a year after the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel, SBB is putting the route back into full operation for freight and passenger traffic.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After an interruption of over a year, all trains are running again through the Gotthard Base Tunnel.

The reason for the interruption was a derailed freight train in August 2023. The accident necessitated extensive repairs to the track system.

SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot and Federal Councillor Albert Rösti will provide information at a media conference on the full reopening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel at 10:30 am.

SBB estimates the material damage caused by the train derailment, including lost revenue, at around CHF 150 million. Although the railroad company has insurance for such cases, the party providing the train driver is generally liable, explained SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot in November last year.

According to the responsible National Council committee, SBB Cargo "as the actual carrier will most likely be liable for the accident in the Gotthard tunnel". Under current law, the wagon keeper is only liable in the event of an accident if the railroad company can prove that it was at fault. A defect in the wagon is not sufficient to prove fault.