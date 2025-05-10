Federal Councillor Albert Rösti in the media spotlight: as a National Councillor, he supported the halving initiative. As a Federal Councillor, he supports the counter-proposal (archive photo). KEYSTONE

At the anniversary meeting of the SRG regional cooperative "Bern Fribourg Valais", Albert Rösti spoke out in favor of a strong SRG and an equally strong Swiss media landscape.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you At an SRG event, Rösti praised radio as a fast, insightful medium with educational value that remains indispensable even in crises such as power outages.

While he previously supported the halving initiative, Rösti is now in favor of the decision to reduce the media levy to CHF 300 from 2029 and rejects further cuts.

Rösti emphasized the importance of independent media - both public and private - for democracy and spoke out in favour of their preservation and competitiveness. Show more

Radio has retained a high status for him because it has qualities beyond mere headlines with its original sound, speed and classification and is therefore also a source of education, said Rösti on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the SRG regional association in the Kursaal in Bern.

Rösti recalled the widespread power outage in Spain and Portugal, during which people desperately searched for information and only found it thanks to battery-powered radios. "The radio is not only valuable, it is still indispensable today," said the SVP Member of Parliament.

Reduction to 300 francs is enough

During his time as a National Councillor, Rösti supported the launch of the halving initiative, with which the SVP is calling for a reduction in the household fee to CHF 200, which would force the SRG to make serious savings. As Federal Councillor, he has revised his opinion, at least to a certain extent. According to Rösti, he rejects parliamentary counter-proposals that would go further than the Federal Council's counter-project.

Last June, the Federal Council decided at ordinance level to reduce the radio and television fee from the current CHF 335 to CHF 300 per household from 2029. This should take the wind out of the sails of the SVP's halving initiative. This wants to reduce the fee to CHF 200.

Taking care of the media

Rösti went on to say that he was confident that SRG would be fit for the future despite the financial consequences and changed framework conditions. Under these new framework conditions, he is "firmly" committed to a strong SRG. It is of particular and central importance.

In the Kursaal, Rösti spoke primarily about the SRG, in keeping with the occasion. Nevertheless, in his plea for strong media, he also included the private broadcasters: "We must take care of our media and keep them fit in competition with others," he said. Independent, quality media are indispensable for democratic opinion-forming and decision-making.