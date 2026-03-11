Media manager Roger Elsener succeeds Nathalie Wappler. Keystone

It is now clear who will succeed Nathalie Wappler: Roger Elsener will be the new SRF Director.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roger Elsener was elected as the new Director of SRF by the SRG Board of Directors on March 10.

He will take over from Nathalie Wappler at the end of April.

Elsener is CEO of the streaming provider Zattoo and previously worked at the CH Media group for over ten years. Show more

Roger Elsener is to become the new SRF Director. This was announced by SRG on Wednesday morning. The SRG Board of Directors elected him at a meeting on March 10.

The 49-year-old has been CEO of the TV streaming provider Zattoo, which belongs to the Zurich-based TX Group, since October 2024. He previously worked at CH Media AG for more than ten years. His roles there included Head of the Entertainment department and CEO of CH Media TV AG.

Only candidate proposed by the committee

The online magazine "Republik" had previously reported that Elsener would take up the position. According to research, the SRG nomination committee responsible put Elsener forward as the only candidate for the position, and the SRG German-speaking Switzerland personnel committee also recommended him for election.

Nathalie Wappler announced in September 2025 that she would be stepping down as SRF Director at the end of April 2026. The selection process for the new director took several weeks. According to the "Republik", Elsener finally prevailed over Anita Richner. She is currently responsible for Reports & Talk at SRF.

Change to a "more agile media company"

At the same time as Elsener, the SRG Board of Directors elected Nicolas Pernet as Director of Offerings and Moritz Stadler as Director of Operations.

The elections will drive forward the transformation project "Enavant", which was launched at the end of 2024, towards a "more digital, leaner and more agile media company", according to the statement.

