View of the construction site of the Federers' approximately 16,000 square meter property in Kempraten, Rapperswil-Jona. (May 28, 2024) Picture: Keystone/Michael Buholzer

The construction of Roger and Mirka Federer's property in Rapperswil-Jona SG is progressing. The trees on the shore have been removed to provide an unobstructed view of Lake Zurich, while the protected reeds are being preserved.

A row of stately trees that lined the shore of the site has disappeared, writes "Blick" in Friday's edition. The entire shore area will be redesigned and renaturalized. A jetty is also being built. The protected reeds on the shore of Lake Zurich will remain.

The Federers' property is almost 17,000 square meters in size. There are several buildings on the site. Several objections, old development plans and a dispute over the lakeshore path, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, delayed the construction several times. Roger and Mirka Federer actually wanted to move into Rapperswil-Jona with their four children as early as 2021.

The couple decided against building a planned boathouse after the Federal Office for the Environment intervened with an appeal against the permit that had already been granted.