Christoph Blocher lives next door: Roger Federer bought this property in 2012 and has been trying to sell it for five years. Now he has been successful - but not at the price he wanted. KEYSTONE

Roger Federer has sold a 5779 square meter plot of land in Herrliberg ZH. He tried to sell it for the first time five years ago. The buyer is a company that develops luxury real estate.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roger Federer has sold a plot of land in the municipality of Herrliberg ZH.

The 5779 square meter plot of building land with an unobstructed view of Lake Zurich had been up for sale for at least five years.

Experts estimate that Federer made a rather modest profit on the sale after deducting taxes.

Roger Federer has a property in Rapperswil SG directly on Lake Zurich built over with six buildings. Show more

The property with a clear view of Lake Zurich, which Roger Federer recently sold, measures 5,779 square meters. The NZZ notes that there is space for nine tennis courts.

Apparently, Federer bought the building land when he was looking for a place for a new home, which he is now having built in Rapperswil SG.

Striking sales attempt five years ago

He first tried to sell the spacious building plot five years ago. According to the NZZ, in a style that did not suit the tennis gentleman: on Homegate, written entirely in capital letters. The price of 35 million francs was "FIX", it said, and was written by a real estate agent whom the tennis player had met when he was living with his family in Wollerau SZ.

The two were not successful with the ad. For years, nothing happened on the property, which is in close proximity to Christoph Blocher's villa. The long period in which Federer was unable to find a buyer suggests that nobody wanted to pay the price he had in mind.

Undeveloped building land is actually extremely scarce in Herrliberg. However, the plot was steeply sloping, not well developed and could only be partially built on. Federer bought the piece of land back in 2012.

Modest profit for Federer

The sale that has now taken place was more discreet. The Amini Group was awarded the contract. It presents itself as a full-service agency that accompanies discerning clients from the purchase of the building land "right through to the finishing touches of the interior fittings" during the construction of their "boutique apartment buildings".

The Swiss international star has hardly made a big profit with the property, writes the NZZ. According to experts, he must have paid around 29 million francs for it twelve years ago and now received a maximum of 32 million. He must deduct around one million francs in property gains tax from this.

The figures on the size of Roger Federer's fortune range from 400 million to one billion. He obviously didn't save any money when building his property in Rapperswil. It is not known how much the deal in Herrliberg hurts him.