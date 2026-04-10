A Romanian man confessed to killing a friend in Zurich district court on Friday. (symbolic image) Keystone

On Friday, the 27-year-old accused confessed to killing a friend in Zurich before the Zurich District Court. He emphasized that he needed therapy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In January 2022, the accused killed a woman he had known for many years. When he was around 13 years old, the then 30-year-old had sex with him for the first time, he reported on Friday. In the months before the crime, the two lived together in Zurich.

According to his own statements, he had spent the night before the crime with alcohol, drugs and other women. Back in the apartment, he continued to consume while the woman slept. This caused him to become angry. He felt exploited. At some point, "the adrenaline kicked in". He then took a knife and stabbed the woman.

When she was dead, he washed himself and fled to Graz (A). There he killed a second woman two weeks later.