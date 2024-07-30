Three Romanians went on a thieving spree in the Glattzentrum. The police were able to arrest them before they could drive out of the parking garage with their loot. (archive picture) Keystone

Three Romanians stole electrical goods in the Glattzentrum. The police were able to stop them.

Three Romanians, aged 36, 33 and 13, went on a theft spree in the Glattzentrum in Wallisellen. The police were able to arrest them on Friday before they could drive out of the parking garage with their car full of loot.

The security service had reported to the cantonal police that three suspected shoplifters had just left the Glattzentrum and were driving away in a vehicle. The police, who were immediately deployed, were able to stop the car as it was leaving the parking garage, as the cantonal police reported on Tuesday.

The vehicle contained various stolen electronic items worth several thousand francs. The three now have to answer to the public prosecutor's office and the youth prosecutor's office respectively.

