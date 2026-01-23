Allegations against a Zurich city police officer are causing a stir: A whistleblower has spoken out about improper data searches and the disclosure of confidential information. The city police point to existing oversight mechanisms. The district attorney’s office has already launched an investigation.

An officer with the Zurich City Police is currently under investigation. He is alleged to have disclosed sensitive data to third parties. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Criminal proceedings have been initiated against a Zurich city police officer on suspicion of violating official secrecy.

He is alleged to have used and disclosed confidential police data for personal purposes.

A whistleblower accuses the civil servant of showing police photos, incident reports, and personal data to acquaintances.

The city police point to existing oversight mechanisms. At the same time, another case is underway against a former police officer on suspicion of violating official secrecy. Summary created with

Imagine if you could scrutinize and investigate the people around you and find out personal information about them. The police have access to such programs and can use them to retrieve extensive information about a person. However, this access may only be used for official purposes.

As reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger” reports, a whistleblower accuses a Zurich city police officer of using confidential police data for personal purposes. According to a criminal complaint, the officer is alleged to have passed on police photos, incident reports, and data from internal systems to third parties and to have spied on acquaintances and friends.

The Zurich Public Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that criminal proceedings have been initiated on suspicion of a breach of official secrecy. The lawyer for the accused police officer rejects the allegations and cites the presumption of innocence.

According to the whistleblower, the police officer allegedly took photos of, among other things, a fatal tram accident at Oerlikon Station and images of the influencer’s arrest Skorp. “He showed me confidential information on his work cell phone,” the whistleblower told the newspaper. In addition, the police officer repeatedly read aloud incident reports and made fun of them. The whistleblower is convinced that this violated the privacy rights of numerous people.

Already three convictions

The City of Zurich’s Department of Public Safety confirms that, in recent years, three city police officers have already been convicted in final judgments for breach of official secrecy. Among them were a female officer who provided confidential information to a man with ties to the criminal underworld, and a male officer who supplied an acquaintance with internal data over a period of years and gave him rides on patrols. The department has not provided any details regarding the third case.

The Department of Public Safety does not see a rise in such cases. It points out that approximately 2,050 employees have access to the “Polis” police information system, according to the *Tages-Anzeiger*. Furthermore, suspected cases were often reported by the city police themselves. “This shows me that the city police’s control mechanisms are working,” Security Director Karin Rykart told the newspaper.

Additional Criminal Proceedings Against a Former Police Officer

At the same time, another criminal proceeding is underway against a former city police officer on suspicion of violating official secrecy. The district attorney’s office has also confirmed this proceeding. The woman has not worked for the city police since December 2025. The city police department states that her termination was “not due to a possible breach of official secrecy.” At the same time, it notes that a “romantic relationship with a convicted criminal” is incompatible with working as a police officer. This is reported by the “Tages-Anzeiger.”

The man with whom the policewoman is said to have been in a relationship with, had previously come to light in connection with a city policewoman who had been convicted and whose sentence had become final. According to the case files, he was involved in the world of serious crime and had been sentenced to prison multiple times for offenses including drug crimes and rape.

Criticism of Data Protection and Oversight

Unlike the former police officer, the city police officer, who is also currently under investigation, remains on duty. The city police told the *Tages-Anzeiger* that, based on the information available at the time, no immediate disciplinary measures were warranted. Such steps could also have jeopardized the public prosecutor’s investigation.

The whistleblower sees this as a fundamental problem. “Someone who unlawfully accesses sensitive data has no place in the police force,” he told the newspaper. The city police have a “structural problem with data protection” because police officers can access sensitive information without every query being automatically reviewed.

The city police dispute this account. They state that all access to the police information system is logged and stored in an unalterable format for twelve months. However, fully automated checks are not technically or operationally feasible. Checks are therefore conducted on a case-by-case basis.

Karin Rykart also emphasizes that technical safeguards “cannot completely rule out human error in individual cases.” That is why the city police have been investing for years in training and continuing education on how to handle sensitive data. It is not known how many criminal proceedings against police officers for breach of official secrecy are currently pending. According to the public prosecutor’s office, no statistics are kept on this matter.