Switzerland is likely to fall short of its 2030 climate target. Environment Minister Albert Rösti blames the Federal Council’s austerity measures, which are hindering climate protection.

View of the dried-up riverbed of the Emme near Aefligen, Bern. The prolonged lack of rainfall and the intense July heat have led to a water shortage in the Bernese Mittelland. (July 13, 2026)

Here's what it's all about According to media reports, Environment Minister Albert Rösti says it will be difficult for Switzerland to meet its climate target set for 2030.

The Federal Council member responsible for environmental issues has also expressed doubts about whether the global net-zero target can be achieved by 2050.

In an interview also published on Thursday, Rösti defends Switzerland's climate policy. Summary created with

According to media reports, Albert Rösti, the Federal Councilor responsible for environmental issues, said on Thursday that it will be difficult for Switzerland to achieve its climate target set for 2030. Rösti also expressed doubts about achieving the global net-zero target by 2050. In an interview published Thursday by "Le Nouvelliste", Rösti says that due to the budget cuts approved by the Federal Council, it will be difficult for Switzerland to achieve the climate target set for 2030.

Since a significant portion of the CO2 reductions is achieved through the purchase of emission allowances abroad, he does not see how, given the current budgetary situation, the federal government could come up with the additional 300 to 400 million needed.

“If we fail to meet the 2030 target, we will have to step up our efforts in the following decade,” warns the head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transportation, Energy, and Communications (UVEK). “One approach would be to expand the emissions trading system to include buildings and transportation in order to generate more revenue.”

New CO2 Law in the Works

Against this backdrop, the SVP Federal Councilor is drafting a new CO2 Act for the period 2030–2040. “It will be sent out for public comment shortly.”

In addition, the Federal Office for the Environment’s fund of 30 million Swiss francs will be increased to support certain adaptation projects under the new legislation, Rösti told the newspaper. “We must increase funding for adaptation without cutting funding for emissions reductions.”

Switzerland is already doing a great deal

In an interview with the "Tages-Anzeiger", Rösti defends Switzerland’s climate policy in an interview also published on Thursday. She says the country is already doing a great deal. “We must set an example, phase out fossil fuels, and develop innovations that can have a broad impact internationally. Over the past two years, we have implemented the CO2 Act, the Climate and Innovation Act, the Electricity Act, and regulations for the circular economy—all of which promote these developments.”

When he follows the international climate conferences, he has his doubts as to whether the net-zero goal will be achieved worldwide by 2050. “Switzerland alone simply cannot influence the climate.”

He is particularly concerned about climate change as it relates to agriculture. “The key question is whether we will be able to adapt.” The Federal Council has already developed measures to combat drought in agriculture.

Departments act independently

For example, there are water deliveries to the Alps via Army helicopters. “They fly at the request of the cantons. Despite the extreme heat, however, fewer flights were needed this year than during previous heat waves. This is because the alpine farmers have taken steps to prepare by building water storage tanks or new water supply systems.”

The individual departments took action without the need for an extraordinary Federal Council meeting. For example, Federal Councilor Parmelin set feed tariffs to zero so that feed could be imported at affordable prices. “There’s no need for a crisis meeting of the Federal Council to respond to such a situation.”

When asked by the *Tages-Anzeiger* whether he had underestimated climate change, the SVP Federal Councilor replied that he had not expected heat like that of this summer. “But I have never questioned climate change.”