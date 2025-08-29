A Rottweiler chased a cat - but in the end it doesn't matter. Bernd Thissen/dpa

A dog owner from the Wynental had to stand trial because her Rottweiler chased a cat. In the end, the focus was not on the incident, but on a gross error by the police and the public prosecutor's office.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman from Wynental was taken to court because of her Rottweiler.

The cat remained unharmed, witnesses contradicted the charges.

The court declared the penalty order null and void - another court would have had jurisdiction. Show more

A curious case occupied the Kulm district court - and ended with a clear slap in the face for the authorities. A dog owner had to answer for her Rottweiler chasing after a cat in the summer of 2024.

According to the penalty order, the woman was ordered to pay a fine of 300 francs plus fees for violating the Dog and Animal Protection Act, reports theAargauer Zeitungnewspaper. She lodged an appeal. It emerged in court that the cat remained unharmed and witnesses contradicted the complainant's account.

The incident took place in a meadow near Reinach, where the owner was exercising her dog Naila. When a cat appeared, the unleashed Rottweiler briefly chased after it. "The whole incident lasted only seconds," explained the accused.

Court reprimands investigators

In the end, the dog's behavior only played a minor role. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, court president Christian Märki stated that the penalty order was null and void - because the site did not belong to the Kulm district, but to the Lucerne municipality of Pfeffikon. The wrong court had therefore been called.

"With minimal local knowledge and a low level of diligence, this should not have happened," criticized Märki. The investigating authorities - including the regional police - should have recognized the mistake.

The Zofingen-Kulm public prosecutor's office can now refer the case to the Lucerne judiciary or discontinue the proceedings. Even now, however, an official fiasco remains.