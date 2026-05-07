In trouble with the Swiss justice system: German presenter and influencer Hamid Mossadegh. Screenshot Youtube

German TV presenter Hamid Mossadegh is facing a prison sentence in Switzerland. The authorities have accused him of several extreme speeding offenses in the cantons of Lucerne and Aargau.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you German TV presenter and influencer Hamid Mossadegh is on trial in Lucerne for multiple speeding offenses.

According to the indictment, he raced several supercars in 2021, sometimes massively over the speed limit.

The public prosecutor is demanding four years in prison, but Mossadegh did not appear at the trial. Show more

The German motorsport presenter and influencer Hamid Mossadegh is on trial in Lucerne for several massive speeding offenses. According to a report in the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper, the public prosecutor's office is demanding a prison sentence of four years. However, the 46-year-old did not appear at the scheduled court hearing at the end of April 2026. The proceedings were therefore suspended for the time being.

Mossadegh, who comes from Iran and now lives in Germany, is best known for the RTL2 car magazine "Grip" and as a dealer of exclusive sports cars. He also reaches a large audience with motorsport and car content on YouTube.

According to the Luzerner Zeitung newspaper, the indictment accuses him of driving several super sports cars at excessive speeds in the Reiden LU area and in the neighboring canton of Aargau on June 8, 2021. He is alleged to have committed a total of seven serious speeding offenses in three different vehicles. According to the public prosecutor's office, he "consciously accepted considerable danger for other road users".

Driving at 185 km/h outside of town

In Brittnau AG, Mossadegh is said to have driven a McLaren P1 at around 105 km/h in urban areas instead of the permitted 50 km/h. In Reiden, he is said to have reached speeds of up to 140 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in a Ferrari LaFerrari. Shortly afterwards, the vehicle is even said to have accelerated to almost 150 km/h.

The authorities also recorded massive speeding outside of built-up areas. In Dagmersellen LU, Mossadegh is said to have driven a Ferrari SF90 Stradale at around 185 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h. Further violations were recorded outside built-up areas and on the highway, where speeds of over 200 km/h were measured, according to the indictment.

He faces four years in prison

The accused has basically admitted the allegations, as the newspaper reports. However, staying away from the trial is unlikely to prevent the legal consequences. The alleged offenses are only time-barred after 15 years, and the court can also pass judgment in absentia under certain circumstances.

The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.

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