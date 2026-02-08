Excessive VAT and fictitious services are alleged to have been invoiced via an external partner. (archive picture) sda

A new scandal at Ruag: manipulated business transactions in Mexico are said to have caused millions in losses. Politicians and investigators are calling for a complete investigation.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss armaments company Ruag is once again at the center of a multi-million euro scandal - this time due to questionable business in Mexico.

Excessive VAT and fictitious services are alleged to have been invoiced via an external partner.

Politicians and the judiciary are now demanding comprehensive clarification and a forensic investigation is underway. Show more

Ruag is once again at the center of serious allegations. Following the revelations about manipulated valuations and illegal stockpiling in the tank and spare parts business, which are said to have cost the state-owned company tens of millions in damages, another case is now causing a stir - this time with links to Mexico.

Research by "Blick" shows that the state-owned defense technology company operated via an external partner who acted as the official importer in its business with the Mexican air force. It is alleged that the value of goods was systematically overstated and artificially high value-added taxes were charged. This resulted in fictitious tax payments on paper, which secured high commissions for the intermediary involved.

The wife of the Mexican business partner is also alleged to have issued dozens of invoices for consultancy services. According to Ruag's internal calculations, the unlawful invoices resulted in losses running into millions. The case reveals serious control deficiencies: A third-party partner apparently had central decision-making authority in the supply chain without Ruag effectively monitoring the processes.

Politicians demand complete clarification

At the same time, investigations by the Swiss Office of the Attorney General and German corruption investigators are continuing against a Ruag manager from Valais and his wife. The Board of Directors has commissioned a forensic investigation by the Zurich law firm Niederer Kraft Frey to investigate the events. According to Ruag, this has not yet been completed. "We do not provide any information on individual business relationships," the state-owned company said in response to a request from "Blick".

Political pressure on the defense company is growing. Several politicians are calling for a full investigation and structural consequences for the company, which was already accused of having a "systematic culture of fraud" last year.