Ruag sells 71 Leopard 1 tanks to Germany after a resale to Ukraine was ruled out by the Federal Council. A further 25 tanks remain in limbo.

Ruag owns 96 Leopard 1 battle tanks, which it acquired from the Italian Ministry of Defense in 2016 and stored in Italy. After the Federal Council prohibited the sale of these tanks to Germany with subsequent transfer to Ukraine in June 2023, the deal is now still going ahead - albeit on the condition that the tanks may not be supplied to Ukraine.

However, a "transfer to Ukraine has now been contractually excluded", as the Federal Council announced after its meeting on Wednesday. As this complies with Swiss law, the sale is possible without a permit. Germany is one of the countries to which war material may be supplied without special authorization. The Federal Council was only informed of the sale.

The tanks are located in Italy. A total of 71 of the 96 tanks are going to Germany. The ownership of a further 25 tanks is still disputed.