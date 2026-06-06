The federally owned armaments group Ruag paid a ransom after a hacker attack - and thus acted against the recommendations of the Swiss government.

Ruag paid a ransom to the "Akira" group after a hacker attack - contrary to the recommendations of the federal government.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ruag has paid a ransom after a hacker attack and received the data back.

The amount of the payment remains unclear.

The decision contradicts the recommendations of the Federal Office for Cybersecurity.

The federally owned armaments company Ruag has paid hackers a ransom. This was in response to a demand from the hacker group Akira, which hacked and blackmailed the Ruag subsidiary LLC in the USA last fall.

"We paid a small amount and fortunately got all the data back," said Ruag Chairman of the Board of Directors Jürg Rötheli on Swiss SRF radio on Saturday. He did not give an exact amount.

The hackers had stolen data from the US subsidiary's systems in the fall of 2025 and threatened to publish it.

The decision contradicts the recommendations of the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (FOCBS), which generally advises against paying ransoms to cyber criminals. Such payments could encourage further attacks and contribute to the financing of criminal activities.