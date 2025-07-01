The new edition of the 100-franc Vreneli is based on the original. Swissmint

The new 100-franc gold Vreneli goes on sale on Tuesday - exactly 100 years after it was first minted. Only 2500 pieces are available and the rush is likely to be great.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swissmint is launching the strictly limited anniversary edition of the 100-franc gold Vreneli on Tuesday at 9 am.

Only 2,500 pieces are available online, at a price of 3,500 francs.

The Vreneli is made of 29 grams of fine gold and, according to experts, could quickly increase in value. Show more

The sale of a special commemorative coin begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday: The Federal Mint Swissmint is issuing a new edition of the 100-franc gold Vreneli to mark the 100th anniversary.

As reported by "Blick", a huge rush is expected for the only 2,500 copies available. The coin costs 3,500 francs and can only be purchased online in the Swissmint webshop. Pre-orders are not possible and only one coin is available per person.

Anyone who wanted to open the online store on their device at 9 a.m. on the dot was likely to be disappointed. The reason: the website is overloaded due to the rush.

Noch 20min bis zum Verkaufsstart vom #Goldvreneli bei Swissmint, aber die Seite ist schon down. — 😺 Thomas B. 🇪🇺 📯 🏳️‍🌈⚛️ (@freeapophis) July 1, 2025

Several users are already complaining on Platform X. They range from "absolutely amateurish" and "no wonder with so much advertising" to "Swissmint are selling it through the back to employees, family and colleagues".

When asked by Blick, Swissmint responded: "We are working flat out," a spokesperson was quoted as saying. The team is currently receiving "one hate mail after another".

Important information about the sale The coin will be available exclusively in the Swissmint webshop from July 1, 2025, 9 a.m.

This coin is not included in the subscription and pre-orders are not possible.

The purchase is limited to one coin per person.

Login required: An eIAM login (CH login) is required to order in the webshop. Information on registration can be found on the official website: www.eiam.swiss. Show more

Swissmint is the official mint of Switzerland and reports to the Federal Department of Finance. Among other things, it mints Swiss circulation coins as well as commemorative and collector coins.

Like the original from 1925, the new coin is made of a 900 gold alloy and weighs 32.258 grams, of which around 29 grams is pure gold. The material value at the current gold price is around 2500 francs. Collectors pay a significant premium with the purchase price of 3500 francs - however, a possible increase in value cannot be guaranteed.

The original Vreneli from 1925 was minted in an edition of 5000 pieces and is one of the rarest Swiss gold coins. Today it is traded at prices of over 20,000 francs. The design of the new issue was created by the Italian artist Chiara Principe. The coin was presented for the first time at the World Money Fair in Berlin.

The new edition of the 100-franc Vreneli is based on the original. Swissmint

Quick sell-out very likely

Swissmint spokesperson Jan Niklas Betz told Blick: "We have received a lot of inquiries." It therefore seems likely that the strictly limited coin will sell out quickly.

Swissmint is not making any predictions about the price trend: "That will become clear in the coming weeks, months and years." Coin expert Ruedi Kunzmann takes a different view. In an interview with cash.ch, he says: "The price will rise quickly, possibly even double - who knows. And then many things are possible."

According to Swissmint, the term "Vreneli" first appeared in writing in 1943. However, it is still not entirely certain where the name comes from. According to Swissmint, it could be that the depiction of Helvetia was of a young girl rather than the mother of the country. However, it could also just be the Swiss diminutive of the name "Verena".