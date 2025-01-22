Russian hackers have once again paralyzed several Swiss websites. Screenshot

The Russian hacker group NoName057(16) hacked several Swiss websites again on Wednesday.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Russian hacker group attacked several Swiss websites again on Wednesday.

Municipalities such as Vevey, Sierre and Dietikon were affected.

The hacker group had already paralyzed several municipal websites and the websites of the canton of Schaffhausen on Tuesday. Show more

The Russian hacker group NoName057(16) launched another attack on several Swiss websites on Wednesday. The group announced on Twitter: "Websites in Switzerland are a bit 'down' after our attacks."

The canton of Schaffhausen and the city of Geneva are also affected by the attacks by Russian hackers. Their websites were paralyzed on Wednesday. There was also an error message at the Schaffhausen energy supplier SH Power and the city of Sierre VS.

Websites in Switzerland are a bit “down” after our attacks😈https://t.co/X2hQsBAPtk



❌The town of Vevey (dead on ping) https://t.co/MRVo3TBQX3



❌City of Sierre https://t.co/twdBXSbNQn



❌Municipality of Egle (dead on ping) https://t.co/M7vKTn7KRX



❌Ditikon Town (dead on… pic.twitter.com/hEgUykTZn9 — NoName057(16) (@Noname05716) January 22, 2025

In a second post on X, they write: "A few more Swiss websites did not survive our visit":

A few more Swiss resources didn't survive our visit😈https://t.co/RrjZHiQS3O



❌User account Canton Zug, authorization in the system of state websiteshttps://t.co/zm9ykQqsoX



❌ Website of the financial division of Swiss Post https://t.co/buMATdK13Q#NoName057 #NoName05716… pic.twitter.com/Xzv7ZyULZW — NoName057(16) (@Noname05716) January 22, 2025

This is a DDoS attack (Distributed Denial of Service). This is a targeted cyber attack in which a website, server or network is overloaded by mass requests. As a result, regular users no longer have access and no data is lost in such attacks.

The Zurich and Vaud cantonal banks were already affected on Tuesday. The websites of several Lucerne municipalities were also paralyzed the day before.

The WEF as the trigger

The Federal Office for Cybersecurity had expected such attacks during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks involve overloading websites and applications with targeted requests so that they are no longer accessible. No data is lost.

The Russian group "NoName" claimed responsibility for the attacks online. It was also behind the DDoS attacks in connection with the Ukraine conference on the Bürgenstock in June 2024. A year earlier, the group had paralyzed federal administration websites.