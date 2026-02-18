A daughter fights for her father's inheritance. Now wife number two even wants her daughter's house. KEYSTONE

After the death of a 75-year-old man, the conflict over his fortune escalates. While the widow files claims, the daughter speaks of manipulation, isolation and a "farcical marriage".

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you After marrying a nightclub acquaintance almost 30 years his junior, Manfred L. became increasingly estranged from his daughter, isolating himself from family and friends and adopting his wife's radical views.

While his daughter repeatedly helped him through health and financial crises, his fortune of once three million francs is said to have been largely depleted by luxury spending and questionable investments.

After his death without saying goodbye, the conflict escalated further: the widow contested the inheritance and is now demanding a property from the daughter. Show more

When Alice L.* saw her father's new wife for the first time, she was stunned. "A Russian woman from the nightclub! Almost half your age! Are you still in your right mind?" she hurled at him. He countered: she didn't begrudge him his happiness.

Today, 15 years later, Manfred L.* is dead. Three million francs in assets have disappeared. What remains is a broken family - and a bitter inheritance dispute. "I lost my father long before he died," says the daughter.

She does not want to see her name published. But she wants to warn people, like the "Basler Zeitung" and has changed the names.

Met in a nightclub

Manfred was almost 60, Olga T.* less than 30 - and younger than his own daughter, writes the "Basler Zeitung". At first, Alice tried to be happy for her father. After the death of her chronically ill mother, he found it difficult to be alone. Perhaps, she hoped, a new partner would stabilize him.

Then she found out where the acquaintance had come from: a nightclub. Olga had "only danced a little" there, her father said. For Alice, the very idea was unbearable. "No daughter wants to imagine that."

Luxury instead of love

It soon became clear: Olga wasn't working. Manfred thought she "couldn't be expected to". She slept until midday, talked on the phone for hours, went shopping. After his death, Alice found wardrobes full of brand-name clothes, identical sandals in ten colors, expensive watches, exclusive jewelry.

"My mother was my father's great love - but she never had any of this," says Alice. She would have accepted a pragmatic solution: a privileged life for Olga in exchange for care. But even that didn't happen.

When her father slurred his words due to poorly adjusted insulin, Olga barely reacted. She traveled to Russia for weeks and left him ill. He had to be hospitalized in an emergency several times, according to the "Basler Zeitung". The daughter organized hospital admissions, spoke to doctors, coordinated the Spitex - while Olga did not want to break off her vacation.

In the end, the 75-year-old slept on the sofa in the living room. Olga claimed the king-size bed in the bedroom - allegedly for "practical reasons" due to his weak bladder.

Isolation "like in a cult"

Over the years, Olga became politically radicalized. She supported Vladimir Putin's "liberation" of Ukraine and despised Europe - loudly. Soon Manfred also adopted her positions. He spoke of the Butsha massacre as a staging by Ukrainian actors.

If his daughter disagreed, he called her stupid. Olga often sat by and listened to phone calls. Then the conversations escalated.

Manfred cut off contact with friends, his brother - and finally with his daughter too. After one particularly bad argument, he banned her from the house. "He was completely isolated, like in a cult," says Alice.

Millions wasted

While Olga cultivated a large, "windy" circle of friends, Manfred invested in questionable projects. He bought a restaurant so that his wife's friends could open a gym. He ordered treadmills and equipment for horrendous sums.

A disaster. His daughter helped again, found a buyer and negotiated a good price. She received no thanks. When she later had to go to a clinic herself due to burnout, he didn't visit her once.

He increasingly portrayed her as greedy and crazy. "And she's my wife," he said every time Alice reminded him of her role: "I'm your daughter!"

No goodbye - and now the inheritance dispute

The last conversation was an argument. "It's probably better if I disappear from your life," said Alice. "Please don't do that," he whispered - apparently afraid that his wife would hear.

Shortly afterwards, Manfred died after a week in hospital. His daughter knew nothing about his admission and was unable to say goodbye. Olga only informed her after his death.

Today, his fortune of three million francs has been used up. And the story continues: "the widow", as Alice calls her, has contested the inheritance. She is claiming a property that belongs to her daughter. The reason: after all, she looked after Manfred for years.

For Alice, the bitter realization remains: "Deep down, he must have known that his marriage was a farce."