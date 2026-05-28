The "Rusty Paragraph 2026" goes to the city of Zurich. FDP municipal councillor Michael Schmid receives the invective prize for his proposal to ban billboard advertising in public spaces.

The city of Zurich has Michael Schmid to thank for the fact that the "Rusty Paragraph 2026" award goes to the Limmat. (archive picture)

The result of the public online vote was surprisingly clear. With 57% of the votes, Schmid's proposal prevailed over the other nominations. According to him, commercial posters, digital advertising spaces and other outdoor advertising in public spaces should be severely restricted or banned.

This would affect not only traditional poster sites, but also advertising spaces at bus stops, in streetcars, at train stations or on buildings. The motion was narrowly passed and is currently before the city council, which has to draw up proposals that the municipal council will then have to decide on again.

Second place went to Basel government councillor Esther Keller with 17% of the vote. Her department wants to control the mobility behavior of cantonal employees through a new part-time position as a "bicycle animator". The federal government's research project for vegan raclette came third.

Fourth place went to the Intercantonal Gambling Supervisory Authority, presided over by Jean-Michel Cina. The question of whether betting on running Olma piglets could be considered sports betting occupied the authorities and courts for several years. Fifth place went to Oleg Gafner, a member of the Vaud cantonal parliament. He called for a blood alcohol limit for parliamentarians during council debates.

The "Rusty Paragraph" award ceremony took place in Zurich in front of over 400 participants. Since 2007, IG Freiheit has been using this award to draw attention to excessive regulation, unnecessary bans and state paternalism.