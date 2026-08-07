A head-on collision occurred in Rongellen, GR, on Thursday. One man was injured in the accident.

On Thursday, shortly after 11 a.m., a 52-year-old man was driving his RV from Viamala along the H13 highway toward Thusis. In Rongellen, he began to pull out before a right-hand curve to pass a car in front of him.

The passing maneuver continued into the following left-hand curve, after which the RV collided head-on with an oncoming sports car driven by a 27-year-old, according to the Graubünden Cantonal Police.

According to reports, the 52-year-old was injured and transported by the Mittelbünden ambulance service to the hospital in Thusis. The cause of the accident is under investigation.