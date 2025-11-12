Ryanair wants to issue boarding passes (almost) only via the app. (symbolic image) Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Ryanair is doing away with paper for good: From today, only digital boarding passes will be allowed. Anyone traveling without a smartphone will have to dig deep into their pockets.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ryanair is switching to exclusively digital boarding passes from today; physical boarding passes will no longer be accepted.

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) states that it is not aware of any regulations that require a physical ticket, which is why the federal government cannot legally prevent the changeover.

Consumer advocates warn against the exclusion of older, non-tech-savvy travelers. Those without a smartphone also risk high fees at the counter. Show more

The low-cost airline Ryanair is switching to fully digital boarding passes from today, Wednesday. Physical boarding passes can no longer be downloaded or printed. Boarding will take place exclusively via the "myRyanair" app.

The app will therefore be the only way to obtain a boarding pass. Ryanair cites efficiency and environmental reasons and points out that around 80 percent of its customers already use digital passes. The airline promises shorter waiting times and more information in real time.

According to reports: Up to 50 francs in Ryanair fees

However, economic reasons are also likely to play a role: Those who do not have a suitable device or cannot find their way around digitally risk high fees. Depending on the country of departure, between 30 and 55 euros are payable at the counter. Some reports speak of up to 50 francs if check-in takes place at the airport. Ryanair says that passengers with empty batteries will be issued with a free boarding pass at the airport if they have checked in online beforehand.

The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) states that it is not aware of any regulations that require a physical ticket. This means that the federal government has no legal means of prohibiting Ryanair from making the switch.

Consumer advocates see the danger of excluding older and non-technical travelers as well as people with disabilities. They are calling for mobility to remain possible even without a smartphone and are considering legal action.

"Mobility must not be linked to the technical skills or the technical or actual capabilities of travelers. Individual groups must not be excluded," warns André Duderstaedt from the Federation of German Consumer Organizations to the German media.