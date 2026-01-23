Ryanair is under pressure over fees for family seats. An investigation is underway in the United Kingdom, and a court in Austria has handed down a clear ruling.

The Irish airline Ryanair charged extra fees if parents and children wanted to sit next to each other.

Victims of abuse in the Untersiggenthal case should be allowed to stay and receive more support

Here's what it's all about A German family lost their reserved seats at Zadar Airport due to a weather-related change in flights.

Ryanair reassigned all passengers using an algorithm; it was only the cabin crew on board who were able to resolve the issue.

The British competition authority is investigating Ryanair because the airline is alleged to have charged families for seats next to their children.

Ryanair subsequently announced that it would seat families next to each other for free in the future. However, the authority is continuing its investigation.

In Austria, the Supreme Court ruled that fourteen Ryanair fees were unlawful, including the check-in fee and the family seat surcharge. Consumers are urged to request refunds for fees they have already paid. Summary created with

The scene on Sunday evening at Zadar Airport in southern Croatia was unpleasant to witness: A family of four from Germany was planning to take the 7:40 p.m. flight to Memmingen. Shortly before departure, the Ryanair app on their cell phone suddenly indicated that all seat assignments had been changed. As a result, the mother, father, and their two minor children would no longer have been able to sit together.

The reason for this was apparently a series of flight schedule changes due to thunderstorms. Initially, it was reported that the plane would not take off until shortly before midnight—a total delay of four hours. However, Lauda Air then provided a replacement aircraft. As a result, the passengers arrived home on time, but lost their original seats in the process.

A Lauda Air plane ensured a return flight that departed on time. However, passengers were assigned random seats. blue News

The father first tried to resolve the issue at the check-in counter. However, the only staff there were airport employees who couldn’t help and advised the family to file a written complaint. Even an attempt by the blue-News reporter to help came to nothing: Shortly before boarding, it was no longer possible to change seats via the mobile app. It wasn’t until the family—frustrated and exhausted from the stress—approached the Lauda Air staff on the plane that a solution was found.

British authorities are investigating

Ryanair has long been the subject of criticism for its seating policies regarding families. In June, the British competition authority CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) CMA

Reason: Ryanair is alleged to have required in its terms and conditions that at least one parent sit next to children between the ages of 2 and 11. According to the British authority, Ryanair charged eight pounds (about 8.70 Swiss francs) per one-way flight for this “mandatory family seat.”

In a statement, the agency announced that it is currently investigating whether Ryanair is discriminating against families by charging a mandatory seat fee and disclosing these additional costs too late during the booking process. Violations of the Consumer Protection Act could result in a fine of up to 10 percent of global revenue—or 300,000 pounds, whichever is higher.

Ryanair Wants to Change Its Practices

Ryanair relented and announced last week that it would align itself with the “industry standard” going forward. In a PR-polished press release, the airline stated that the previous policy had given families “planning certainty.” This policy had been “appreciated” “just as much as Ryanair’s low fares.” However, there is one change: Families booking a ticket on or after June 25 “may have to wait until after check-in to find out their seat assignments and are more likely to be seated toward the rear of the cabin.”

What that means exactly remains unclear. Ryanair did not respond to an inquiry from blue News regarding the family’s case—including whether the family had done anything wrong in Zadar and why the seat-assignment algorithm randomly reassigns seats to customers with confirmed reservations when they switch flights.

The British authority is skeptical. A spokesperson told blue News: “Ryanair claims its seating policy now complies with the law. We will thoroughly investigate this. If that’s true, it would be a win for families: they would no longer have to pay to sit next to their children. It also shows the impact our new powers are having.”

The British agency's investigation is continuing nonetheless, because numerous families have already paid the surcharge for "mandatory family seats."

Recherche-Hinweis Hast du einen Hinweis zu einer brisanten Geschichte? Du erreichst uns per E-Mail: user.feedback@blue.ch.

Austria: Consumers Should Demand Refunds for Surcharges

Austria proved to be significantly more consumer-friendly in June: Following a lawsuit filed by a consumer protection organization, the Supreme Court ruled that fourteen Ryanair fees are unlawful—including the check-in fee, the infant fee, the fee for mandatory family seating, and the fee for issuing a boarding pass.

The court’s reasoning for the ruling: First, many provisions are worded so unclearly that customers can hardly understand when a fee applies, how much it is, or under what conditions it can be refunded. Second, the court viewed this as a gross disadvantage to consumers, because the fees can be charged even when Ryanair itself is responsible for the reason behind them.

As an example, the court cited the airport check-in fee and the boarding pass surcharge: Ryanair only allows digital check-in and no longer prints paper boarding passes.

According to blue News Bund kann nichts dagegen tun Ryanair zwingt Passagiere ab heute auf digital

Anyone who shows up at the airport counter without a valid ticket must pay a surcharge—even if, for example, a server outage at Ryanair is to blame. The court ruled that this was anti-customer. As for the surcharge on boarding passes, the court found no objective reason whatsoever that would justify the fee. The surcharge was deemed “arbitrary.”

The Austrian Association for Consumer Information filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Ministry of Social Affairs. On their websites, both institutions are urging consumers to request a refund of the fees using sample letters.

It is still unclear what the ruling means for Swiss consumers.

blue News had already inquired with the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) about this issue back in November 2025, when Ryanair introduced its digital ticket requirement. At that time, the agency’s statement was entirely in line with Ryanair’s position: “The FOCA is not aware of any regulations that require a physical ticket.” In other words, the federal government did not want to intervene to ensure that Swiss customers would no longer have to pay extra at the airport for a printed boarding pass.

Although there is an EU regulation for people with limitations or disabilities, it does not contain any rules regarding the booking of air travel. The Swiss Foundation for Consumer Protection did not respond to an inquiry from blue News.

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