The hut on the Grenchenberg. Bild: SAC Grenchen

Unknown persons broke into the SAC hut on the Grenchenberg last weekend. They destroyed parts of the furnishings and ransacked the rooms.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SAC hut on the Grenchenberg was broken into last weekend.

Furnishings were destroyed by unknown perpetrators and the rooms were vandalized.

The cantonal police are now investigating. Show more

Last weekend, the hut of the "Swiss Alpine Club (SAC)" on the Grenchenberg was broken into, as the "Solothurner Zeitung" writes. According to the hut manager Vreni Schär, the crime took place between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. There were no more people in the chalet during this period.

The perpetrators ransacked the rooms and the beds. Glasses and bottles lay smashed on the floor of the chalet. It is not yet clear whether anything was stolen.

The cantonal police are investigating

The SAC Grenchen section describes how important this hut is for many people on its website: "There is room for everyone who enjoys outdoor sports. The cozy meeting place at the weekends in our clubhouse Chalet on the Grenchenberg, which is looked after by the members, is also important."

The cantonal police are now investigating.