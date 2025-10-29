The couple Christoph and Sarah Sager. Screenshot SRF

The hut wardens of the Glecksteinhütte are retiring. The change in hut tourism is clearly noticeable, they say - now they want to spend more time in the valley again and treat themselves to their own summer vacation.

Lea Oetiker

The couple Christoph and Sarah Sager run the Glecksteinhütte together above Grindelwald BE - at 2317 meters above sea level. But it is no longer as beautiful as it once was for them.

In the latest episode of the SRF documentary series "Hüttengeschichten", Christoph Sager talks about how much he now finds his job difficult: "I've said a few times this summer that I'm going to the alp now, with cows, goats and sheep, it doesn't matter what. Sometimes people get on my nerves."

Sager has spent every summer at a hut since 2004. Passion and joy have long defined his work - but a lot of things feel different now. "The wishes and demands that people have. I'm sure it's also age that makes you feel that way, but I think I've also noticed over the years how the clientele has changed."

"The Instagram audience is particularly strict"

He is particularly annoyed by the behavior of many guests: "The Instagram audience is particularly strict for me. I just don't understand them. They come up today, take their photos at sunrise and then disappear back down into the valley. I have no idea what they're up to. They don't appreciate what we have here."

The next one will be the last for the Sagers. "We're quitting, giving up our life as hut wardens," says Sarah. "We'll still be here next summer, but we'll stop in the fall of 2026," she continues. After that, they want to be able to go on their own summer vacations - as long as the children are all still at home under one roof.

blue News visited the Tschierva hut in the Engadin in summer. Hut warden Caroline Zimmermann is also clearly noticing the change at the mountain huts: guests' expectations are constantly increasing. There is no longer a demand for simple dormitories, but for more privacy and comfort. She has also noticed that people now write emails much more frequently than they used to - even in the mountains.

The Muttseehütte is also regularly overrun by Instagram tourists. The former hut warden therefore quit in the summer of 2024. Now the Muttseehütte in Glarnerland has found peace again. The new hosts Rahel Koller and Cornel Ledergerber look back on a challenging but successful first season.