Elephant cub Zali is dead. The animal died on Thursday night as a result of an injury sustained while playing. (archive picture) Keystone

Zurich Zoo has announced some sad news: The elephant calf Zali passed away on Thursday night. A serious leg injury led to complications which ultimately proved fatal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elephant cub Zali injured his leg while playing and had to be examined under anaesthetic.

Despite intensive treatment, the calf initially recovered, but then collapsed and died.

According to pathology, an irreparable intestinal torsion led to her death. Show more

The elephant calf Zali has died at Zurich Zoo. As announced by the zoo on Thursday, the animal suffered a serious injury to its left front leg two days earlier while playing on a pile of branches. Although the vets intervened immediately, Zali's condition worsened.

On Wednesday, the calf was put under anesthesia for a more detailed examination. "We carried out X-rays, administered painkillers and infusions", explained zoo director Severin Dressen. Experts from Zurich Animal Hospital were also involved. "The anesthetic went well, Zali got up again afterwards and we were cautiously optimistic," says vet Maya Kummrow.

But a few hours later, Zali lay down and could no longer get up. The calf died of cardiovascular failure. A pathological examination later revealed that a twisted small intestine had caused her death. "As sad as it is, a complication like this can occur at any time when an animal is under a lot of stress and pain - in this case it was irreversible," said Dressen.

Zali's mother Farha and elephant cow Panang were by his side in his final hours and were able to say goodbye.