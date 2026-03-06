The sky glows orange over Lake Lucerne on Friday morning. Keystone

Dust from the Sahara reached Switzerland on Friday and clouded the sky in many places. Elevated levels of particulate matter could have a particularly noticeable impact on asthmatics at the weekend.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Saharan dust from North Africa reaches Switzerland on Friday and clouds the sky.

The resulting increase in fine dust pollution can cause more severe symptoms, especially for asthmatics and pollen allergy sufferers.

Mild temperatures are expected for the weekend and the dust concentration will decrease again on Saturday. Show more

The weekend will be cloudy: a low over Spain and a high over Eastern Europe will bring air from North Africa to us. It contains Saharan dust that was stirred up in Morocco.

According to Meteo News, the dust concentration will reach its maximum on Friday. On Friday morning, the sky in the mountains and in north-eastern Switzerland was already clearly cloudy. There was a light layer of dust on the snow in the Alps.

The fine dust pollution is currently elevated due to the Sahara dust. Umwelt Zentralschweiz, a joint body of the six cantons of Central Switzerland, warns asthma and pollen allergy sufferers that this can increase their symptoms.

Dust can dampen sunlight

According to Meteo News, the effect of Saharan dust is difficult to reproduce in weather models. Although Saharan dust promotes the formation of high clouds, it cannot be said that Saharan dust also creates many clouds. The temperature also depends on this, as dust and clouds can dampen solar radiation.

Meteo News nevertheless expects mild temperatures for the weekend. The dust concentration will decrease again from Saturday. This means that the sky will also become bluer again.

More on the topic