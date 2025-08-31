The head of the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce sees a weakening of the USA. Can Switzerland benefit from this? KEYSTONE

According to the head of the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce, the ruling of the US Court of Appeals on the tariffs weakens the position of the US government vis-à-vis Switzerland. The latter apparently wants to make further concessions to Trump.

Switzerland wants to lower the US tariff of 39% with a new offer and may offer to waive a digital tax in return.

A US court ruling calls into question the previous legal basis for such tariffs, which puts Washington under time pressure and could give Switzerland a stronger negotiating position.

The US Supreme Court must now decide whether the government can continue to use emergency legislation for tariffs - the ruling is open and could have far-reaching consequences for trade policy. Show more

Switzerland has sent its optimized offer to Washington. "The goal is clear: the tariff of 39 percent must be reduced as quickly and significantly as possible," said Sahgal in an interview published on Sunday by the "NZZ am Sonntag".

However, the ruling puts the US administration under time pressure. "If the Supreme Court restricts the previous legal basis or even declares it inapplicable before Switzerland concludes a deal with the US, everything will become more complicated for Washington," he said. The US government would then have to find a new legal basis for the tariffs against Switzerland.

The background to this is a ruling by a US appeals court, which on Friday (local time) denied the President the authority to impose far-reaching tariffs on imported products by invoking an emergency law.

Sahgal: Ruling weakens the position of the USA

According to Sahgal, the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce assumes that the tariffs on Switzerland are included in the ruling, meaning that the USA is not allowed to impose them. However, the Court of Appeal's decision will not come into force before October 14. This gives the US government time to appeal to the Supreme Court. Trump announced this step immediately.

Should the Supreme Court restrict the current legal basis, the US government would have to rethink its customs policy. This could strengthen Switzerland's negotiating position, as Washington would be forced to find a new legal basis.

It remains to be seen when and how the Supreme Court will decide. Sahgal does not expect the Supreme Court to give the US President a blank cheque - even if the Court has a conservative majority. The head of the Chamber of Commerce believes it is possible that the court will allow a limited application of the Emergency Powers Act as a basis for tariffs.

US economist: Voters, not the courts, can change Trump's mind

Another expert does not see the courts as having the role of putting Trump's tariffs campaign in its place, but rather his voters.

Richard Baldwin, economist at IMD Business School, expects Trump to react pragmatically to domestic political pressure. Rising prices for everyday products could prompt Trump to lower tariffs in order to protect his voter base.

Baldwin predicts that Trump could reduce tariffs in the run-up to the 2026 midterm elections to ease the burden on consumers.

Controversial offer: digital tax as a bargaining chip

Switzerland has already sent an optimized offer to Washington to reduce the 39% tariff. According to "NZZ am Sonntag", this is said to include the waiver of a digital tax against US tech companies.

Such a move is particularly controversial. On the one hand, President Trump's threat a few days ago to punish countries that levy digital taxes is directly in the interests of the tech giants, the majority of which remain in his favor. On the other hand, several motions are pending in the Swiss parliament calling for such a digital tax.

In general, the left tends to be in favor of a digital tax because the big tech companies make large profits practically tax-free, as well as to curb what they see as their harmful effect on democracy. The right is against taxation, partly in order to avoid irritating Trump and partly out of a fundamental rejection of new state levies.

The uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariffs remains high. And it would not be surprising if this matter took further twists and turns before the Court of Appeal's ruling comes into force.