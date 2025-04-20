Head of the Armed Forces Thomas Süssli is in the top pay bracket. sda

The highest salaries in the Federal Administration reach up to 405,000 francs. But what about the salaries of chauffeurs, cleaners and ambassadors?

Federal employees are divided into 38 salary categories ranging from CHF 66,000 to over CHF 160,000.

Around half have reached their maximum salary. Show more

Federal Councillors currently earn exactly CHF 477,688. The salaries of federal employees can also be reconstructed: With the help of a salary table and a document that shows how qualifications and experience are assigned to salary categories. This makes it possible to calculate the maximum salaries. This was done by the "Tages-Anzeiger".

Head of the army and state secretaries

The Federal Administration has 38 salary levels. Six top civil servants - the head of the army and five state secretaries - belong to the highest level, as the Federal Personnel Office (FOPER) informed the newspaper in response to an inquiry. A salary of up to CHF 405,251 per year is possible here. One person currently reaches this maximum and thus earns almost as much as a Federal Councillor. Who that person is remains a secret.

Only the State Secretary for Security Policy is not in the highest salary category - Markus Mäder is in salary category 36.

Ambassadors and ambassadors

Ambassadors such as Livia Leu in Berlin and Pascale Baeriswyl at the UN in New York are classified in salary category 35, with a possible maximum salary of CHF 296,277. It is unclear whether they will receive the maximum, writes the Tages-Anzeiger. But due to their many years of work for the Confederation, it is certainly possible.

Personal staff of the Federal Councillors

Federal Councillors usually appoint two personal staff members who are classified in salary categories 30 and 31. These positions require a university degree and several years of experience, with a possible annual salary of up to CHF 226,255. Their duties include organizing activities, writing speeches and assisting with voting campaigns.

Business IT specialists, chauffeurs, secretaries

Business IT specialists at the Confederation, who are classified in salary class 24, can earn up to 158,796 francs, the newspaper continues. They are responsible for the development and introduction of information and communication technologies.

Chauffeurs of Federal Council limousines, who are classified in salary class 11, earn up to 91,740 francs. This position requires not only a driver's license, but also good manners and discretion.

Secretaries who are designated as "Specialist I Administration" are also classified in the same pay grade. They earn up to 7057 francs per month and are responsible for organizing meetings and managing documentation.

Cleaning staff

The lowest salary category at the Confederation offers a maximum annual salary of 66,451 francs, which corresponds to around 5100 francs per month, according to the newspaper. This category includes cleaners who are responsible for the cleanliness of offices in the Federal Palace. A professional qualification is desirable, and reliability and the ability to work in a team are expected.

The federal salary system aims to ensure that employees reach the maximum of their salary category. Around half of the employees have already reached the maximum, while the other half are on their way there.

