  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Curious case in Aargau Saleswoman collects double, hides luxury goods - and also cheats health insurance company

Dominik Müller

18.1.2026

The incidents took place in a store at Shoppi Tivoli.
The incidents took place in a store at Shoppi Tivoli.
Google Street View

In a store at Shoppi Tivoli in Spreitenbach AG, employees set up a sophisticated theft and fraud scheme. A 40-year-old woman has now been sentenced.

18.01.2026, 13:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An employee of a store at Shoppi Tivoli in Spreitenbach embezzled around 800 francs with a colleague by faking returns at the checkout.
  • She was also involved in a major theft and stored stolen goods such as an Apple Watch in her locker - she was therefore also convicted of receiving stolen goods.
  • The woman also deceived her health insurance company with forged medical certificates.
Show more

Retailers regularly struggle with theft - and it becomes particularly tricky when their own staff are involved. A recent penalty order from Aargau shows how far some go.

The focus is on a 40-year-old Swiss woman who worked in a store at Shoppi Tivoli in Spreitenbach. Together with a colleague, she cheated at the till: two receipts that had already been paid for were booked as returns - one for around 300 francs and one for 500 francs, as reported by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. The money was paid out, the customers had no idea.

But the case continues. According to the public prosecutor's office, even more employees were involved. Goods for sale were packed into bags from a warehouse and hidden in lockers. According to the report, the accused's locker was also used as a hiding place. Among other things, a Lacoste sweater (199 francs), an Apple Watch (519 francs) and a device for removing merchandise locks were stored there. Because she knew that the goods were stolen, she was guilty of receiving stolen goods.

Sentenced to a fine

The woman also defrauded an insurance company. She called in sick several times - some of them for months - and submitted seven medical certificates stating that she was fully unfit for work. According to the investigation, she had organized these through a colleague in Turkey. The health insurance company paid just under CHF 1700 in daily benefits.

She has to pay the money back. She also has to pay a conditional fine of CHF 10,500, a fine of CHF 2,000 and over CHF 1,200 in fees.

More from the department

Skiing accident in Grindelwald BE. 81-year-old man dies in an accident on Kleine Scheidegg

Skiing accident in Grindelwald BE81-year-old man dies in an accident on Kleine Scheidegg

New details revealed. This is how dubious the investigation into the tragedy in Crans-Montana really is

New details revealedThis is how dubious the investigation into the tragedy in Crans-Montana really is

Large contingent deployed. Police break up anti-WEF demonstration in Bern

Large contingent deployedPolice break up anti-WEF demonstration in Bern