The incidents took place in a store at Shoppi Tivoli. Google Street View

In a store at Shoppi Tivoli in Spreitenbach AG, employees set up a sophisticated theft and fraud scheme. A 40-year-old woman has now been sentenced.

Dominik Müller

Retailers regularly struggle with theft - and it becomes particularly tricky when their own staff are involved. A recent penalty order from Aargau shows how far some go.

The focus is on a 40-year-old Swiss woman who worked in a store at Shoppi Tivoli in Spreitenbach. Together with a colleague, she cheated at the till: two receipts that had already been paid for were booked as returns - one for around 300 francs and one for 500 francs, as reported by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. The money was paid out, the customers had no idea.

But the case continues. According to the public prosecutor's office, even more employees were involved. Goods for sale were packed into bags from a warehouse and hidden in lockers. According to the report, the accused's locker was also used as a hiding place. Among other things, a Lacoste sweater (199 francs), an Apple Watch (519 francs) and a device for removing merchandise locks were stored there. Because she knew that the goods were stolen, she was guilty of receiving stolen goods.

Sentenced to a fine

The woman also defrauded an insurance company. She called in sick several times - some of them for months - and submitted seven medical certificates stating that she was fully unfit for work. According to the investigation, she had organized these through a colleague in Turkey. The health insurance company paid just under CHF 1700 in daily benefits.

She has to pay the money back. She also has to pay a conditional fine of CHF 10,500, a fine of CHF 2,000 and over CHF 1,200 in fees.