Samira Marti, co-leader of the SP Switzerland parliamentary group, has given birth to her first daughter, she announced on Instagram. After the summer break, she plans to return to the Federal Parliament.

She is taking 14 weeks of maternity leave, but wants to return to committee meetings before the fall session. Show more

Samira Marti, co-leader of the SP Switzerland parliamentary group, has become a mommy. The 31-year-old politician announced the happy news on social media on Tuesday and expressed her great joy at the addition to her family. The child's father is Lewin Lempert, an SP campaign manager, as reported by several Swiss media outlets.

Marti wrote on Instagram about the heartfelt post: "In case you're wondering why it's been a little quieter here - someone's keeping me pretty busy."

Marti, who has decided to keep her daughter's name private, describes the first few days as a mixture of love, excitement and tiredness. She plans to take 14 weeks of maternity leave before returning to her political role after the summer break.

Return to political life

Marti will be back in office in September for the fall session. She plans to attend committee meetings before then. Marti is the second National Councillor after Sarah Wyss to benefit from a new law that allows female politicians to hold office during maternity leave without losing their income replacement.

There are currently several politicians in the Federal Parliament who have recently become parents. In addition to Marti, FDP Vice-President Andri Silberschmidt and SP National Councillor Sarah Wyss have also become parents.