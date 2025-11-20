Sanija Ameti (r.) and Stefan Manser-Egli are handing over the co-presidency of the non-partisan movement Operation Libero. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

The Operation Libero movement must look for a new presidency. Sanija Ameti and Stefan Manser-Egli are handing over the co-presidency. The two announced this in an interview.

In an interview with the online magazine "Republik", Sanija Ameti and Stefan Manser-Egli announced their resignation from the leadership of Operation Libero. The search for a suitable successor for the co-presidency is now underway. "Operation Libero needs a co-presidency that is fully committed to tackling the coming super referendum year," said Manser-Egli. Ameti said: "We need fresh forces for the multi-year defensive battle that the SVP is giving us.

In spring, Manser-Egli will have been Co-President for six years, Ameti for almost five. "That's a long time. It's a very rewarding, exciting task, but there's no need to sugarcoat it: This voluntary work is enormously draining," says Ameti. "That's why we would now like to step back as ordinary members of the Board."

They had decided to step down together "because the starting position for a handover is perfect". In 2026, 2027 and 2028, there will be several referendums in areas that Operation Libero is passionate about. "If we succeed in sparking new momentum, our movement can play a decisive role and help to fend off the radical attacks on liberal democracy."

New priorities

According to Ameti, the timing is also right because Operation Libero will end 2025 with the best financial result in the last five years. "We have raised just over three quarters of a million in donations and membership fees. We wouldn't be handing over responsibility if we didn't leave behind a well-filled coffers."

The 33-year-old Manser-Egli also said that her priorities had changed. "During my presidency, I have become a father twice, and I am currently living in Amsterdam for a research stay," said Manser-Egli. And Ameti, who is the same age, said that she will soon be completing her dissertation and wants to concentrate on her career as a lawyer in the near future.

Former GLP politician Ameti came under fire in September 2024 when she shot a picture of Jesus and Mary. The Zurich public prosecutor's office brought charges of interfering with religious freedom. The trial will take place at the end of January 2026.