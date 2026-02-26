Sanija Ameti court case Operation Libero boss Sanija Ameti has sparked outrage with a post on Instagram. She shot pictures of Mary and Jesus. She has since deleted the post. Image: X Sanija Ameti on her arrival at Zurich District Court. The trial attracted a large audience. Image: sda Spectators and representatives arrive here. Image: Petar Marjanović 24 private plaintiffs are suing Sanija Ameti. Image: Petar Marjanović Dozens of Ameti's supporters support her in court. Image: Petar Marjanović Media representatives wait to be admitted to the Zurich District Court. Image: Petar Marjanović Nils Fiechter, SVP and member of the Bernese parliament, is present as a private plaintiff. Image: Petar Marjanović Sanija Ameti court case Operation Libero boss Sanija Ameti has sparked outrage with a post on Instagram. She shot pictures of Mary and Jesus. She has since deleted the post. Image: X Sanija Ameti on her arrival at Zurich District Court. The trial attracted a large audience. Image: sda Spectators and representatives arrive here. Image: Petar Marjanović 24 private plaintiffs are suing Sanija Ameti. Image: Petar Marjanović Dozens of Ameti's supporters support her in court. Image: Petar Marjanović Media representatives wait to be admitted to the Zurich District Court. Image: Petar Marjanović Nils Fiechter, SVP and member of the Bernese parliament, is present as a private plaintiff. Image: Petar Marjanović

Sanija Ameti has lodged an appeal against her conviction for disturbing religious freedom. This emerges from a post by JSVP President Niels Fiechter on X. This means that the Zurich High Court could deal with the case.

The Zurich District Court had sentenced her to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates and a fine.

This was triggered by an Instagram post in which she shot a picture of Jesus and Mary. Show more

Once the appeal has been registered, the parties to the case will receive the written, reasoned judgment. They will then decide whether to take the case further. Ameti's defense lawyer filed the appeal within the deadline, as the letter published on Thursday shows.

On January 28, the Zurich district court sentenced the former GLP politician to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 50. She was also fined 500 francs.

Like 24 other people, Fiechter was a private plaintiff and demanded compensation for "hurt religious feelings". The court referred the claims to civil proceedings.

Uproar over Instagram post

In September 2024, Ameti shared a photo of herself in a shooting position on Instagram. She wrote "Switch off" with it. Shortly beforehand, she had shot a picture of Jesus and Mary around twenty times with her compressed air pistol. It was a torn-out page from the catalog of an auction house.

Ameti quickly deleted the post and apologized for it. But Jesus and Mary as a target had long since made the headlines.