Sanija Ameti has lodged an appeal against her conviction for disturbing religious freedom. It remains unclear whether she will appeal the verdict.

Sanija Ameti has lodged an appeal against her conviction for disturbing religious freedom.

The Zurich District Court had sentenced her to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates and a fine.

This was triggered by an Instagram post in which she shot a picture of Jesus and Mary.

It is unclear whether the sentence will be appealed at the high court. Show more

Sanija Ameti has lodged an appeal against her conviction for disturbing freedom of religion and worship. This was confirmed by the Zurich District Court on request. Several media outlets had previously reported, citing an online post by an SVP politician, that Ameti was already appealing the verdict to the High Court. However, no such decision has yet been made.

The reason: Ameti has not yet received the written reasons for the district court's ruling, as the head clerk of the court stated on request. Only those who request such a written justification of the verdict when filing an appeal can declare an appeal at all.

Accused has not commented on the appeal

On Linkedin, Ameti rejected the claim that she had made a statement about a further appeal. "I have only registered an appeal, which says nothing about a further appeal. I haven't even received the written verdict yet," she wrote. At the same time, she sharply attacked the media: "I will continue not to answer any inquiries from journalists as long as the potato sack in my kitchen is doing more responsible journalism."

Ameti refused to answer questions from blue News. Her lawyer also initially did not respond to an inquiry.

On January 28, the Zurich district court sentenced the former GLP politician to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 50 each. She was also fined 500 francs. The private plaintiffs included SVP politician Nils Fiechter and 24 other people. The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.

Uproar over Instagram post

The proceedings were triggered by an Instagram post from September 2024. Ameti posted a photo of herself in a shooting position with a compressed air pistol and the comment "Shut down". She had previously shot the image of Jesus and Mary around twenty times - a page torn out of an auction catalog served as the target.

She deleted the post shortly afterwards and apologized. However, the outrage was already huge.