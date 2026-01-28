Sanija Ameti court case Operation Libero boss Sanija Ameti has sparked outrage with a post on Instagram. She shot pictures of Mary and Jesus. She has since deleted the post. Image: X Sanija Ameti on her arrival at Zurich District Court. The trial attracted a large audience. Image: sda Spectators and representatives arrive here. Image: Petar Marjanović 24 private plaintiffs are suing Sanija Ameti. Image: Petar Marjanović Dozens of Ameti's supporters support her in court. Image: Petar Marjanović Media representatives wait to be admitted to the Zurich District Court. Image: Petar Marjanović Nils Fiechter, SVP and member of the Bernese parliament, is present as a private plaintiff. Image: Petar Marjanović Sanija Ameti court case Operation Libero boss Sanija Ameti has sparked outrage with a post on Instagram. She shot pictures of Mary and Jesus. She has since deleted the post. Image: X Sanija Ameti on her arrival at Zurich District Court. The trial attracted a large audience. Image: sda Spectators and representatives arrive here. Image: Petar Marjanović 24 private plaintiffs are suing Sanija Ameti. Image: Petar Marjanović Dozens of Ameti's supporters support her in court. Image: Petar Marjanović Media representatives wait to be admitted to the Zurich District Court. Image: Petar Marjanović Nils Fiechter, SVP and member of the Bernese parliament, is present as a private plaintiff. Image: Petar Marjanović

An Instagram post featuring a shooting attack on a picture of the Virgin Mary brings the politician Sanija Ameti before Zurich District Court today. The court will decide whether her action constitutes a violation of freedom of religion and worship.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich politician Sanija Ameti is on trial for shooting a target with a Christian motif with a compressed air pistol in 2024.

The public prosecutor sees this as an offense against religious feelings and is demanding a conditional fine plus a fine.

Ameti denies criminal intent and hopes to be acquitted.

The court found her guilty and sentenced her to pay a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of 50 francs each. She must also pay a fine of 500 francs. Show more

In the end, all the arguments were of little use to either side: This sums up the court hearing at Zurich District Court, at which Zurich politician Sanija Ameti had to answer for disturbing freedom of religion and worship on Wednesday. The court found her guilty and sentenced her to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 50 each and a fine of CHF 500.

The trial attracted a great deal of interest not only in the run-up but also on the day of the hearing. The police checked visitors at the entrance. The courtroom was packed with media representatives, Ameti's supporters and several private plaintiffs.

The crime and the indictment

The proceedings were triggered by a "shooting exercise" on 6 September 2024. According to the indictment, Ameti shot a DIN A3 page from the auction catalog "KOLLERview" (issue 03/2024) about 20 times from around ten meters in the basement of her residential property in Zurich with a compressed air match pistol ("Walther LPM-1", calibre 4.5 millimetres).

It depicted a painting by Tommaso del Mazza that was around 650 years old. The public prosecutor stated that Ameti had deliberately shot the heads of the Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus and later published the images on Instagram - with the word "switch off".

Prosecutor Andrej Gnehm (SVP) accused Ameti of deliberately hurting religious feelings and endangering religious peace. He described her statements as untrustworthy. As an "educated person", she should have known who was in the picture. Accordingly, he requested a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 100 each and a fine of CHF 2,500.

The private plaintiffs and the defense

Several private plaintiffs agreed with this assessment. A total of 24 private plaintiffs appeared in the proceedings. These initially included the Young SVP and the Mass-voll association. However, the court decided that the Junge SVP should not be listed as a private plaintiff. The Mass-voll association withdrew in the course of the proceedings. Its JSVP President Nils Fiechter was instead allowed to appear personally as a private plaintiff.

SVP cadre Sarah Regez and JSVP President Nils Fiechter emerged victorious. KEYSTONE

In their pleas, representatives from the SVP and Massvoll environment spoke of a deliberate provocation. They warned that an acquittal could encourage imitators. Zurich SVP cantonal councillor Maria Marty, as a private prosecutor, spoke of a "well thought-out" act and interpreted the Instagram text as a threat against Christians.

The defense demanded an acquittal. Ameti's lawyer Peter Bettoni denied intent and argued that the offense required a relevant disturbance of the public peace. This was not proven. The public prosecutor's office had not conducted any "questioning that could be used as evidence" regarding the reactions to the post. Bettoni also referred to Ameti's biography and her emotional state. She had been under professional pressure and was carrying war trauma from Bosnia with her. She had wanted to "switch off" on the night of the crime.

Sanija Ameti is convicted

Single judge Hugo Kronauer (FDP) explained that Ameti's refusal to testify was one of the reasons why she was convicted in the end. It would have been up to her to name other people present or to submit medical certificates, he said. This was the only way the court could have clarified her mental state at the time of the crime. As Ameti remained silent on the matter, the court had no choice but to proceed on the basis of the external circumstances, according to Kronauer.

The judge said that he therefore had to assume that Ameti knew what she was shooting at. At the same time, he considered it credible that she was under a lot of stress at work and emotionally upset. The court took this into account as a mitigating factor and significantly reduced the sentence compared to the prosecution's proposals.

Sanija Ameti (right) together with her lawyer Peter Bettoni. KEYSTONE

The court saw the shots to the head of Jesus as a sign of contempt for the Christian faith. The judge also saw the public outrage and the large crowd in the courtroom as an indication that public peace had been disturbed. There was therefore at least contingent intent. The court also mitigated the sentence by taking into account a media "prior conviction" and death threats against Ameti.

The private plaintiffs nevertheless celebrated the verdict as a success. A "Yes!" could be heard from Mass Voll President Nicolas Rimoldi at the guilty verdict. Ameti accepted the verdict standing and in silence.

After all, as the fine was conditional, the law graduate only has to pay the fine of CHF 500 and the procedural and court costs of around CHF 3100 for the time being. The court did not award any compensation for the private plaintiffs' lawyers.

3.28 pm Further statements follow The judge will now comment on formal issues, such as civil claims and compensation for lawyers. The costs of the preliminary proceedings and the court costs will be borne by Sanija Ameti. The judge goes on to explain what Sanija Ameti, a trained lawyer, already knows: a conditional fine means that she does not have to pay the fine as long as she does not commit any further offenses during the probationary period of two years. That concludes the hearing.

3.17 p.m. Reasons for the verdict Single judge Hugo Kronauer briefly explains his verdict: The objective facts of the case were acknowledged by Ameti, as formulated by the public prosecutor. With regard to the subjective facts, the judge mentioned, among other things, Ameti's refusal to testify. She did not give any names or medical certificates that could have said anything about her mental state that night. The court therefore had no choice but to assume that Ameti knew what Ameti's motives were for shooting. The judge did not dispute and considered it credible that Ameti was emotionally upset due to the stress of his job and the trauma. This fact was taken into account as a mitigating factor. The judge said that the shooting of the Jesus head in the picture was a sign of disrespect for the Christian faith. The court also considered the fact that there was public outrage and that the trial today was attended by many spectators under police protection as a sign that public peace had been disturbed. The judge said that she must therefore at least be assumed to have a contingent intent. The fact that, according to the judge, there was a "prior conviction" by the media and there were death threats against Ameti mitigated the sentence. "We consider 60 daily sentences of 50 francs each to be appropriate," said the judge. The judge reduced the daily rate from the required 100 to 50 francs because Ameti lost his job after the shitstorm. The judge also mentions that if Ameti does not pay the fine totaling 3,000 francs, she will be sent to prison for five days.

3.15 pm The verdict: Sanija Ameti found guilty The single judge Hugo Kronauer (FDP) is here and has ruled: Sanija Ameti is found guilty of disturbing freedom of worship and sentenced to pay a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of 50 francs each. She must also pay a fine of 500 francs. The verdict is not final and can be appealed. The public prosecutor's office had previously demanded a conditional fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 100 each (a total of CHF 10,000) and a fine of CHF 2,500. A "Yes!" could be heard from individual private plaintiffs after the verdict. Sanija Ameti stood and silently accepted the verdict.

3.05 p.m. The verdict is delayed The verdict was announced for 3 pm. However, the single judge is still missing.

3.00 p.m. The verdict will follow soon The courtroom has just been opened and the parties and guests are currently looking for their seats. The verdict is expected in the next few moments.

2.22 p.m. What happened up to midday The questioning of Sanija Ameti remained brief in the morning, as she did not make any statements. In his plea, public prosecutor Andrej Gnehm demanded a conditional fine and a fine. He accused Ameti of deliberately hurting religious feelings and endangering religious peace with the Instagram story. He described her statements as untrustworthy. The private plaintiffs agreed with this view. They spoke of a deliberate provocation and a mockery of Christianity. It was emphasized several times that Ameti, as a lawyer, should have recognized the effect of her actions. An acquittal could also encourage imitators. The defense denied intent and a disturbance of the public peace. Ameti's lawyer referred to the lack of evidence, the short online duration of the post, the apology and Ameti's war trauma. After replication and duplication, Ameti waived the last word and the court retired to deliberate. The verdict is expected at 3 p.m. blue News will ticker the decision of the single judge Hugo Kronauer (FDP).

12.40 pm Ameti does not want to give the last word The main hearing is coming to an end now that the parties' submissions have been concluded. The judge offered Sanija Ameti the last word, but she did not want to say any more. The court will now retire for deliberations. The verdict is expected at 3 pm.

12.34 pm Ameti's lawyer rejects criticism After the reply comes the rejoinder. And here Ameti's lawyer is the first to speak. Bettoni says that he does not understand the criticism. He strictly adheres to the case law of the Federal Supreme Court. He repeats this for those who don't want to believe it: The Federal Supreme Court says that public peace must also be endangered in the case of such crimes. He then dissects the statement by SVP cantonal councillor Maria Marty: she had seen thousands of likes. This is demonstrably false: there were no likes on the original Instagram story, the many likes were only on the Instagram stories of other people. Regarding the doubts as to whether Ameti could have memories of her brother's face, he says: Ameti was a toddler. Experience shows that children of that age have no memories.

12.31 p.m. Nils Fiechter fears imitators if acquitted Now the president of the Young SVP is also allowed to comment on the first statements. He criticizes the fact that Ameti had apologized, but then said during the interrogation that she had "no bad feelings" because she could not understand "religious feelings". Fiechter sees a contradiction in this and asks: Do we really want to give her a free pass? He fears that many people would commit similar acts if there was an acquittal. He refers to the laughter of Ameti's supporters, who laughed audibly in the audience when SVP cantonal councillor Maria Marty spoke. Sarah Regez, who was sitting next to him, spoke after him: she trusts that the judge will deliver a fair verdict.

12.24 p.m. Lawyer Zollinger: "Do riots have to happen first?" Lawyer Markus Zollinger criticizes Ameti's lawyer's argument that he would add a further element of "public peace" to the facts of the case. He also asks: "Do public disturbances first have to happen for the offense to be complete?" He rejects this interpretation. He also sees a contradiction in the statements on the Bosnian war: Ameti had once said that Ameti's brother had no face - but then Ameti had seen him being shot. "What I can't understand: Why do you incite religious hatred when you yourself are a victim of war?"

12.16 p.m. Public prosecutor is astonished The public prosecutor is now allowed to respond to the statements and is surprised by Ameti's lawyer's comments: "The disturbance of public peace does not mean that there must be riots." He points out that there have been no riots in other cases where convictions have been handed down. "Otherwise that would mean that we would have to wait for someone to set Ms. Ameti's house on fire or for a mob to form," says the public prosecutor. The prosecutor also says: "Her emotional state, which is being insisted on today, could have been described by those present. The fact that the names of those present were not revealed can be seen as a disadvantage for Ms. Ameti." Nevertheless, the public prosecutor showed a certain empathy: "What Ms. Ameti experienced is horrible, you wouldn't wish that on anyone." Private plaintiff and SVP cantonal councillor Maria Marty also replied: she once again denied the emotional state. "She was proud," she says and explains that the Instagram post had thousands of likes. "It doesn't matter that it was posted at night. Elsewhere in the world, it's daytime. Many people have seen it," she says. It doesn't matter how long the post existed anyway: Even if it had only existed for a few seconds, it would have hurt religious feelings. "I'll be honest: I was scared!" she says, warning that Ameti's shooting will incite copycats if there is no conviction.

12.13 p.m. Bettoni: Church was able to forgive Ameti Bettoni now recalls that church representatives have forgiven her. "Unlike the private plaintiffs, they had no trouble recognizing that it was a genuine and unreserved apology from my client." Her lawyer also commented on the submission that Ameti was a lawyer and should have known how her actions could be interpreted: such assumptions could only be made in normal cases. In Ameti's case, however, it was not a normal case given her biography and emotional state. He therefore demands an acquittal, compensation and the dismissal of the private plaintiffs' applications.

12.08 p.m. Ameti lawyer: "Her brother was shot in front of her" Bettoni goes on to say that more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks were killed during a war operation - including Ameti's brother. The mother hid the two children in bed. Nevertheless, they were discovered by the Serbian henchmen. Her brother was shot in front of Sanija Ameti's eyes. Bettoni says that this has lifelong consequences. Sanija Ameti was unable to talk to anyone about this experience for over 30 years and felt guilty every day because the shots hit her brother and not her. This brings Bettoni to the statements according to which Ameti saw her mother and brother in the picture of Mary and Joseph. The accused acts had only been used to get out of the psychological blockade - and not to commit blasphemy. Bettoni also criticized the statements of the public prosecutor and the private plaintiffs, who accused Ameti of "robber stories" and "lies". Ameti, who is sitting with her back to the journalists and guests, is visibly shaking during her lawyer's plea. A few sobs can be heard.

12.03 pm Ameti's lawyer denies intent Bettoni now says on the question of intent: Ameti should have known that she was hurting religious feelings, or at least accepted it. This included the disturbance of the public peace. He then repeats what is already known: Ameti was in an agitated moment and had twenty thoughts in her head at the same time. She had decided to go shooting because it had helped her in the past. In her state, she would not have paid close attention to the picture, but only checked whether it was suitable as a target. He then provides some details about Ameti's biography: she was born on May 11, 1992 in the former Yugoslavia. During that time, hundreds of thousands of people died in the war. Violence against the civilian population and against individual representatives of ethnic groups was part of everyday life. During the statements, private prosecutor Nicolas Rimoldi can be seen stifling his laughter several times.

11.55 a.m. Peter Bettoni: Prosecutor provided no evidence Peter Bettoni now explains why he gave the example: the public prosecutor's office had not explained what reactions followed Ameti's "shooting exercise". Bettoni thus accuses the public prosecutor of nothing other than: He provided no evidence. He criticizes the public prosecutor's office for not conducting any "evidence-usable interviews" to check what reaction Sanija Ameti's Instagram post had triggered. "The submissions of the private plaintiffs do not change this," claims Ameti's lawyer. For him, it is therefore clear that there is no evidence that public peace was disturbed by his client. He also bases this conclusion on the fact that the Instagram post only remained online between midnight and the morning after. Many people were asleep at this time. The actual dissemination was instead carried out by the media and the private plaintiffs. Instead, his client immediately asked publicly for an apology. Bettoni says: Ameti demonstrably did everything possible to show that she never wanted to hurt public feelings.

11:50 a.m. Ameti's lawyer cites federal court Sanija Ameti's lawyer now explains how differently the article in the Criminal Code can be understood. He quotes the Federal Supreme Court: the individual's right to respect for their religious beliefs is protected. However, this only applies to attacks that are so serious that public peace is disturbed. The Federal Supreme Court has also ruled that only acts that are intentional and particularly serious are punishable. Bettoni then attacked the public prosecutor and said that the prosecutor's statements were incorrect: It must be about public peace if such an offense has to be judged. However, it is not just about the subjective impression, but about an overall view: Public peace is always disturbed when criminal acts provoke further reactions. As an example, he cites the Mohammed cartoons in the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, which were followed by protests across Europe because Muslims felt provoked. "We are miles away from that," says Ameti's lawyer Peter Bettoni.

11.43 am Ameti's lawyer: private plaintiffs are concerned with remigration It is obvious from the register of private plaintiffs that the proceedings are being misused for extraneous purposes. And it is also about political attacks against Ameti himself. Lawyer Peter Bettoni accuses the private plaintiffs of being concerned with the extreme right-wing political concept of remigration. Bettoni then cites a quote from jurisprudence: "'Criminal law is the sharpest weapon when it comes to sanctioning deviant behavior. Let's be careful not to blunt this weapon."

11.38 am Private plaintiff expects more from Ameti The private prosecutor summarizes his biography. He had seen many countries and cultures, including Buddhist and Islamic countries. It would never have occurred to him to mock the symbols of these cultures. "In Islamic countries, I would probably have forfeited my life otherwise," he says. He says that he stands up for freedom of expression. But this is not about freedom of expression or a stupid youthful prank. The accused is 33 years old and came to Switzerland as a refugee. She had also been able to study at the taxpayer's expense. Why does the private prosecutor say this? He says, in essence, that one could expect more from Ameti - given this biography. There is an audible murmur in the courtroom at this statement. Now comes the plea from Ameti's lawyer. She is represented by Winterthur lawyer Peter Bettoni.

11.35 a.m. Regez: Ameti had "no bad feelings" Private prosecutor also quotes from the interrogation. It seems that Ameti apparently made several unfortunate statements during the interrogation in view of the fact that several private prosecutors and the public prosecutor quoted from the interrogation to Ameti's disadvantage. Specifically, Regez is concerned with the passage where Ameti is asked whether she could imagine that religious feelings were hurt. Ameti said at the time: "I have no bad feelings." She had no sympathy for religious feelings. The minutes of the interrogation were not published. However, if the quote is correct, it would at least be clear that during the interrogation Sanija Ameti was unable or unwilling to show empathy towards those whose feelings were actually hurt by the "shooting exercise". Now comes the plea of another private plaintiff. Unfortunately, his name is not known to us and will be added as soon as it becomes known. He introduces himself as a believer who is "not particularly devout".

11.30 a.m. Fiechter: "Precisely calculated mockery" Nils Fiechter summarizes his plea and speaks of a "precisely calculated mockery". He concludes his speech by calling for a just verdict. Sarah Regez, also a private plaintiff and SVP member, then speaks. She introduces herself as a devout Christian. She believes in Jesus and that Mary gave birth to him. Regarding Ameti's Instagram post, she says: "It can be understood as a call for violence against us Christians. And that's how I understand it." This affects her as a devout Catholic Christian. It is particularly difficult that Ameti posted the photo two days before Mother Mary's birthday. This is celebrated by some believers on September 8.

11.23 a.m. Now the president of the Young SVP is speaking The somewhat extended break is over, the court president has reopened the trial. Now comes the plea from Nils Fiechter. The man from Bern is president of the Young SVP and represents himself in his plea. He previously tried to appear in court as a private plaintiff with his youth party - but was unsuccessful. That is why Fiechter is now speaking as a citizen of Bern and - at least legally speaking - not as a representative of his party. One of the reasons he gives for his private concern is that his grandfather was a priest. "Shooting at something is a disrespectful act," he says. No matter whether you shoot at animals, a person or an object: It always involves devaluing the target. "We are actually only familiar with such acts from totalitarian regimes," says Fiechter. He accuses Ameti of speaking the language of violent Islamists. He says that Ameti's statement "I didn't know what I was shooting at" was just a defensive claim. "Anyone who posts a picture like that on Instagram wants hundreds of thousands of people to see it," says Fiechter. He now also brings Ameti's partner into the picture: according to Fiechter, the partner was also in the cellar. Ameti's partner is also a lawyer. Fiechter says: At least one person should have recognized what was happening. "This provocation was approved by those present," concludes Fiechter.

11.14 a.m. Private plaintiff smiles about toilet break The courtroom slowly fills up again. Behind the blue News reporter, several private plaintiffs are talking. One of them says: "Trials like this are interesting. You fight each other in the courtroom, but then you use the same toilet during the break."

10.49 am Zollinger: Ameti shot at Jesus as a priority Lawyer Markus Zollinger speaks of "disturbing statements" and criticizes the fact that Ameti did not only shoot at the light spots. He was also irritated by Ameti's statement during the interrogation that she had seen the face of her deceased brother in the place of Jesus' head. "When asked why she had also shot Mary, she said: 'Her mother had also died a little'." Zollinger concludes from this: Ameti shot with priority and purpose. He also wonders why Ameti did not turn to her colleagues present in an allegedly emotionally charged state. He accuses her of knowing, as a law graduate, what is punishable under criminal law. "She at least accepted it," says Zollinger. He also accuses Ameti of refusing to settle out of court and apologize publicly. Instead, she provided "confused" explanations. There is now a short break. Instagram

10.42 a.m. Zollinger demands guilty verdict and accuses Ameti of lying Lawyer Markus Zollinger begins with his demands: Sanija Ameti should be found guilty. She should also compensate the private plaintiffs financially. In his plea, Zollinger explains how Ameti's guilt should be examined: Among other things, you have to look for signs of lying. He takes the beginning of the whole story as an example: Ameti said that she had taken the top catalog from a pile of waste paper and torn out a page. She took the picture because the contrast was right. When asked why she had not printed out a target, Ameti said that she was under time pressure. The private plaintiffs' lawyer criticizes such inconsistencies. "The human eye and brain process the contrast and content of the image simultaneously," says Zollinger. The brain can process what is in an image faster than the duration of a blink. For the lawyer, Ameti's statement is therefore a "sheer lie".

10.40 a.m. Marty: "Constant mockery" Private plaintiff Maria Marty now quotes from an English-language text according to which the "constant mockery leads to a lowering of the inhibition threshold". She cites examples of serious attacks on churches, including arson and the stripping of the Black Madonna in Einsiedeln Abbey by an asylum seeker in 2024. Now comes the plea from lawyer Markus Zollinger, who is representing a number of private plaintiffs.

10.32 am Now the pleas of the private plaintiffs follow Private plaintiff Maria Marty is now speaking. She is a Zurich SVP cantonal councillor and lawyer. She begins by noting that this is about two Instagram posts: In one photo, you can see a confident, satisfied Sanija Ameti. The other photo shows a picture of Mary and Jesus with bullet holes. The bullet holes are not only visible on the faces, but on the entire picture. She then follows with the accusations regarding the content: Mary and Jesus are "objects of deep veneration" for millions of Christians. Ameti had published a threat with the comment "Shut down" next to the photo, according to which Christians should be shot down. "This was a 25-fold act, thought through down to the smallest detail," says Marty. Marty goes on to say that she does not believe Ameti's justification: "Who shoots their own mother and son?" Marty goes on to categorize the crime and reminds us how many anti-Christian hate crimes there have been in Europe.

10.31 a.m. Public prosecutor demands fine and penalty The public prosecutor now justifies the criminal complaint: he demands a fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 100 each (i.e. a total of CHF 10,000) and a fine of CHF 2,500. One of the reasons he gives for this is that he considers her guilt to be serious and blames her for using her war experience in Bosnia as justification. "That is perfidious," says the public prosecutor.

10.27 a.m. Prosecutor: remorse only came after the journalist called The prosecutor accuses Sanija Ameti of only showing remorse when the journalist called and the storm of indignation broke out afterwards. He also quotes from the interrogation: when he asked her whether she also saw that Mary and Jesus were the most important figures in Christianity, she replied: "You know better than that."

10.18 a.m. Public prosecutor: It's about protecting religious feelings The public prosecutor says that the article does not protect God, but the religious feelings of fellow human beings. It is also not about ensuring that public peace is not disturbed. "The article is not an opinion police article, everyone is allowed to think what they want," he says. The article therefore does not criminalize the act itself, but the fact that she published the photo herself. He makes a comparison with the Mohammed cartoons - these were probably banned in Switzerland. The public prosecutor then says that the criminal article is about whether the offence is recognizable to the average believer. The context must therefore be taken into account during the examination. "The accused was not concerned with a scientific, artistic or satirical treatise. It was a provocation," the public prosecutor accuses. He accuses her of "maximum contempt". He could not imagine how one could more clearly show contempt for fellow believers.

10.15 a.m. Prosecutor does not believe Ameti "They're trying to square the circle here," says the public prosecutor. There is a simple reason for her strategy: she wants to make it credible that she knew nothing about what she did. "As an educated person, she should have known who was in the picture," says prosecutor Gnehm. The prosecutor now switches to the question of whether her actions were suitable for disturbing religious freedom. He quotes the article from the penal code: Anyone who publicly and vulgarly insults or mocks the convictions of others in matters of faith, in particular belief in God, or dishonors objects of religious worship, who maliciously prevents, disrupts or publicly mocks a constitutionally guaranteed act of worship, who maliciously dishonors a place or an object intended for a constitutionally guaranteed act of worship or for such an act of worship, shall be punished with a fine.

10.14 a.m. Judge asks a coughing person to leave The public prosecutor is interrupted several times by a person coughing. The judge has asked her to leave, but the spectator is allowed to stay: she has taken a cough.

10.10 a.m. Prosecutor: Silence can be interpreted against you The public prosecutor now mentions the "Nemo tenetur se ipsum accusare" principle of criminal law: If someone remains silent, this should not be interpreted to the disadvantage of the accused person. However, the principle does not apply absolutely, especially if there are loopholes. For example, Ameti had remained silent on the questions of who had accompanied her in the cellar and who had taken the photo. These witnesses could possibly have confirmed that Ameti was in an emotionally charged state. But Ameti had not done so. "It is well known that Ameti has a sharp tongue," says the public prosecutor. Targeted pinpricks were her thing. He then quotes a fable: "Whoever cries 'wolf' will not be believed when the wolf comes." Overall, it seems inconceivable that she unintentionally chose the image by chance. That she only realized after the shots that there were people in the picture and that she saw her brother in it: Such points seem implausible to the prosecutor.

10.01 a.m. Prosecutor raises questions The public prosecutor is now trying to provide examples of inconsistencies: For example, she is said to have gone into the cellar for meditative shooting. The prosecutor now names points that speak against Ameti being alone in the cellar: someone had photographed her. In addition, someone must have been holding the gun while Ameti tore the picture out of the catalog. The prosecutor then picks up a printed photo of the picture that served as the target and shows it to the audience instead of the court. "She claims to have been in a moment of emotional pain," says the prosecutor. The prosecutor then raises doubts that Ameti wanted to express an expression of pain with her Instagram post: There is no trace of Bosnia, her murdered brother, of pain, "nada, njente".

09.56 a.m. Prosecutor: Ameti was overworked Prosecutor Andrej Gnehm now quotes from the interrogation: Ameti reported that she was overworked and had "20 thoughts in her head at the same time". She had wanted to switch off and had found it easy to do so while shooting. She then took an object - the Koller auction house catalog with the picture of the Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus - and shot at it. The next day, a journalist called her and asked her why she was shooting at Mary and Jesus. It was only then that she realized what she had shot at. During the interrogation, Ameti said that she had torn the picture of the Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus out of the catalog, but had not looked at what the subject was. "The contrast was right," says Gnehm. Instead, Ameti said that the picture reminded her of her brother and her mother. She wanted to shoot it so that her brother would no longer be recognizable. "I wanted to somehow switch off the pain," Gnehm quotes the accused. As a reminder, Ameti fled from the former Yugoslavia and says her brother was killed before she fled. She told the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper about this a few months ago. The public prosecutor says that in situations like this, it is necessary to examine the culpability. However, such an expert opinion was unnecessary because, according to the public prosecutor, there were further inconsistencies.

09.55 a.m. Prosecutor compares law with Bible and Koran The public prosecutor Andrej Gnehm, himself a member of the SVP and known as a hardliner, begins his plea with a question: does the public prosecutor's office have nothing else to do than take a local politician to court over a trivial matter? Gnehm says that the question is wrong. What the Bible is to a devout Christian and the Koran is to a devout Muslim, is the law to the public prosecutor's office. A slight smile can be heard in the courtroom. Gnehm says why they are standing here: Ameti has denied knowing what she was shooting at. The court had to establish facts here. But it does not need absolute certainty.

09.48 a.m. Interrogation of Ameti already over The questioning is already over because Ameti doesn't want to say anything. There are no questions either. The evidentiary proceedings are over. Prosecutor Gnehm's summation follows.

09.45 a.m. Court is already back: Young SVP rebuffed The court's interim deliberation lasted less than five minutes. "We have dealt with the preliminary question and have decided: legal persons can only appear as private plaintiffs in exceptional cases." The court decided to no longer list the Junge SVP as a private plaintiff. Party president Nils Fiechter, on the other hand, may appear as a private plaintiff and make statements during the hearing. The questioning of the accused now begins.

09.40 a.m. Ameti lawyer: Fiechter is too late Ameti's lawyer, Peter Bettoni, doubts that the Junge SVP as an association can be harmed. He also says that Nils Fiechter's wish to appear as a private plaintiff comes too late. As you can see: These are formal questions. They mainly serve to clarify who can later assert further claims. While the court briefly retires to deliberate, the mumbling begins in the courtroom. Nicolas Rimoldi, who accuses the Young SVP of having made a "rookie mistake", is clearly audible. There are just two meters between Rimoldi and Fiechter.

09.30 a.m. Can associations complain at all? A brief formal discussion ensues on the question of whether the Junge SVP and the Mass-voll association can constitute themselves as private plaintiffs. The question was raised by Sanija Ameti's lawyer. Zurich public prosecutor Andrej Gnehm (SVP) says: The Young SVP and Mass-voll would propagate the constitutional protection of fundamental rights in the party program or in their statutes. He had therefore admitted the two organizations as aggrieved parties - but admitted that it was a borderline case. The lawyer for the other side shares this view and adds that some private plaintiffs are withdrawing their lawsuit. These include the Young SVP and Mass-voll, but also people of Muslim faith. The remaining private plaintiffs, including Mass-voll President Nicolas Rimoldi, are devout Christians. Rimoldi's lawyer says that he has already been to the Vatican for this reason. Nils Fiechter, President of the Young SVP, adds a political statement: he points out that the Swiss constitution is a Christian constitution. The party opposes the "belittling of its own history" and the "demonization of the Christian faith". Fiechter says that the party is also harmed when Sanija Ameti shoots a picture of Mary and Jesus and "proudly" presents the picture on the Internet. He accuses Ameti of using the language of Islamist terrorists. The judge asks whether Nils Fiechter wants to constitute himself as a private plaintiff. Fiechter says he would be happy to do so if it is possible.

09.26 a.m. The accusation according to the public prosecutor The judge reads out what the public prosecutor's office accuses Sanija Ameti of: "The public staging of her shooting exercise by posting the pictures, in which the heads and faces of the most central figures of Christianity served as suitable targets in order to be able to 'switch off' in the process, objectively represented an unnecessarily disparaging and hurtful disregard and ridicule of their faith towards devout Christians according to their average perception; combined with a potential threat to religious peace. Knowing the content of her post, the defendant at least accepted this by deliberately publishing it on Instagram."

09.25 a.m. Judge reads out the facts of the case The judge now reads out what the public prosecutor had noted in the indictment on the facts of the case. blue News had already reported on the content of the indictment. We are therefore summarizing our earlier reporting on this: The then GLP politician carried out a "shooting exercise" in an event hall in the basement of her residential property - between 9 p.m. and midnight, according to the indictment. She used a 4.5 mm caliber "Walther LPM-1" compressed air match pistol as the murder weapon. She used a DIN A3 page from the "KOLLERview" auction catalog (issue 03/2024), on which the 650-year-old painting by Tommaso del Mazza was printed, as a target. Ameti fired around 20 shots at the painting from around ten meters - aimed at the heads of the Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus. She had herself photographed, edited the image on her cell phone with the text "switch off" and published it on her public Instagram profile together with a close-up of the bullet holes. Operation Libero boss Sanija Ameti sparked outrage with a post on Instagram. She shot pictures of Mary and Jesus. X

09.23 a.m. Trial opened The court president has just opened the trial. He introduces those present in court and announces that some of the 24 private plaintiffs are present and some are represented by a lawyer. The judge also notes that Sanija Ameti is present. The first formal questions follow: Has Ameti received the indictment? Did Ameti understand the indictment? Ameti answers both questions with a yes.

09.18 a.m. Court president is in place The trial is about to begin. Every seat in the courtroom is taken.

09.11 a.m. Numerous plaintiffs also on site A total of 24 private plaintiffs, including two associations, have filed criminal charges against Zurich politician Sanija Ameti. Many of them want to follow the trial on site. The president of the Young SVP Switzerland, Nils Fiechter, and numerous members and supporters of the Mass-voll association have already been spotted. Fiechter himself is not there as a private plaintiff, but represents the Young Party of the SVP. Some of them greet each other in the courtroom and talk about previous encounters, while the rest of those present wait in the courtroom for the court president to open the hearing.

09.06 a.m. Great interest, police check at the entrance There is great interest in the trial. Several dozen interested people, many of them friends and acquaintances of Sanija Ameti, were standing outside the court shortly before 9 am. There were also numerous lawyers who wanted to support Ameti during the trial. The court is suspicious of the great interest: four police officers check everyone who wants to enter the courtroom. The trial was scheduled to start at 9 am. The parties, including Ameti and numerous private plaintiffs, are already in the courtroom. It is unclear when the court president will open the hearing. The blue News reporter is already in the courtroom. Accordingly, there will be no more photos from now on: There is an absolute ban on photography in court buildings in Switzerland.

Zurich politician Sanija Ameti (then GLP, now independent) has to answer to the Zurich District Court today, Wednesday. The charge is disturbing freedom of religion and worship. The case was triggered by a shooting in the fall of 2024, which Ameti himself documented on Instagram and which caused outrage across the country.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the 34-year-old of hurting religious feelings and endangering religious peace with her actions. Ameti denies criminal intent and hopes to be acquitted.

What happened?

On the evening of September 6, 2024, Ameti shot a target around twenty times with a compressed air pistol in the basement of her home in Zurich. The target was an image of the 14th century painting "Madonna and Child with St. Michael the Archangel". The image came from a Koller auction house catalog.

A third party photographed Ameti aiming at it. Ameti edited the image, put the word "switch off" above it and posted it on her public Instagram profile along with a picture of the pierced target. The next morning, she deleted the post and apologized. The screenshot had already gone viral by then.

The action had far-reaching consequences for Ameti. She lost her job at a PR agency, came under pressure within the party and later resigned from the GLP. Today, she is a non-party member of Zurich's municipal council.

Sanija Ameti is a member of Zurich's municipal council. Picture: Keystone

Who demanded the conviction?

The Young SVP and the Mass-Voll association were among those who filed criminal complaints. Both organizations acted as private plaintiffs in the proceedings. Representatives from these organizations publicly demanded a harsh punishment and in some cases spoke of "blasphemy". There are 24 private plaintiffs in total.

Zurich public prosecutor Andrej Gnehm (SVP) also considers a conviction to be appropriate: In the indictment, he writes that the public staging of the shooting exercise represents an "unnecessarily disparaging and hurtful disregard" of their faith for devout Christians. This potentially jeopardized religious peace.

A conditional fine of 100 daily rates of 100 francs each and a fine of 2500 francs is demanded.

Sanija Ameti is being charged. Image: ZVG

Reactions from the Church were more nuanced. The Bishop of Chur, Josef Maria Bonnemain, forgave Ameti according to his own statements. Individual reformed representatives also spoke of a mistake, not a deliberate provocation.

Nicolas Rimoldi, President of the Mass-Voll association and private plaintiff, criticized the Church's reaction: "The Catholic Church incited against the unvaccinated and now it is demonstrating weakness and tolerating the execution of Mary and Jesus."

What does the law say?

Art. 261 of the Criminal Code criminalizes the disturbance of freedom of faith and worship. Anyone who publicly and vulgarly insults religious beliefs or dishonors objects of religious veneration can be punished with a fine. The offense is rarely applied in Switzerland.

According to case law, not every insult to religious feelings is sufficient. What is required is an objectively serious violation that can also affect public peace. The yardstick is the perception of a hypothetical average person who is neither particularly pious nor particularly tolerant.

What are the chances?

In legal terms, the assessments differ. Former SP federal judge Niccolò Raselli told the "Aargauer Zeitung" that he would be surprised if the case were to be acquitted. The use of a picture of the Virgin Mary as a target and the publication on the internet fulfilled the characteristics of "public" and "in a mean manner".

Other criminal law experts take a different view. For example, St. Gallen criminal law professor Monika Simmler told the online magazine "Republik" that she doubted that Ameti's behavior had reached the necessary intensity to endanger religious peace. They also point out that Ameti has already been severely affected by the massive public pressure.