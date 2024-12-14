After a long silence, Sanija Ameti speaks out. In an interview, she talks about the controversial action on the internet. X

The scandal surrounding Sanija Ameti has shaken the GLP: in an interview, the municipal councillor admits her mistakes but emphasizes that she will not retire from politics.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Things went quiet after the scandal surrounding Sanija Ameti. Only now is she speaking out.

She describes the posting of the controversial picture as "huge stupidity". She says it was done impulsively and without deliberate provocation out of emotional exhaustion.

The relationship with the GLP remains tense; party leader Jürg Grossen publicly demanded her resignation.

Ameti remains politically active, plans to draw clear dividing lines between her private life and social media, and wants to remain politically involved with the GLP. Show more

After months of silence, Sanija Ameti (32), Zurich municipal councillor for the Green Liberal Party (GLP) and Co-President of Operation Libero, has spoken out for the first time in detail about the events that triggered a nationwide scandal in September.

At the time, Ameti had posted pictures on Instagram showing her during shooting practice - including a picture of Mary and Jesus riddled with bullets.

"A gross and stupid mistake"

In an interview with CH Media, Ameti describes how the controversial action came about. She was exhausted and overtired that evening, and sport shooting helps her in such moments.

"I went into the cellar. There was a pile of old paper in front of the door, with a catalog on top. I tore out a page and stuck it on the wall without thinking about it," she explains.

During the training, she thought about her brother, who was murdered before her family fled the former Yugoslavia. She barely noticed the picture:

"I only felt pain."

Impulsively, she grabbed her cell phone and posted the picture. Looking back, she calls the action a "huge stupidity" and emphasizes that it was not a deliberate provocation, but a mistake.

Despite the strong reactions from the public and within her own party, Ameti wants to remain politically active. She plans to take part in the upcoming meeting of the Zurich municipal council on December 18.

"My commitment is a central part of my identity," she says. Withdrawing from politics is out of the question for her, even if she is expelled from the party:

Relationship with the party is broken

However, the relationship with the GLP party leadership is still fractured. Party leader Jürg Grossen (55) publicly called on Ameti to resign after the incident and described her actions as "inexcusable".

Ameti has drawn conclusions for the future: she wants to draw stricter boundaries between her private life and her social media activities without restricting her political work. However, her return is viewed critically within the GLP. Behind closed doors, there is widespread incomprehension in the party ranks about her whereabouts.

More videos from the department