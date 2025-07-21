Operation Libero boss Sanija Ameti sparked outrage with a post on Instagram. She shot pictures of Mary and Jesus. She has since deleted the post. X

Sanija Ameti has to stand trial for her controversial shooting of a religious image. The Zurich public prosecutor's office has filed charges of disturbing religious freedom.

The former GLP politician has to stand trial for shooting at a picture of Jesus.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 100 each and a fine of CHF 2,500. Show more

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has brought charges against former GLP politician Sanija Ameti. The case was triggered by an action in September 2023, in which Ameti fired shots at a catalog picture of the Christian painting "Madonna with Child and the Archangel Michael".

As first reported by "20 Minuten", Ameti is now being charged with disturbing religious freedom under Article 261 of the Swiss Criminal Code.

This article provides for punishment for persons who publicly and in a derogatory manner mock the faith of others or dishonor objects of religious veneration.

This is what the indictment says

The former GLP politician carried out the so-called "shooting exercise" in an event hall in the basement of her residential property - between 9 p.m. and midnight, according to the indictment. She used a 4.5 mm caliber "Walther LPM-1" compressed air match pistol as the murder weapon.

She used a DIN A3 page from the "KOLLERview" auction catalog (issue 03/2024), on which the 650-year-old painting by Tommaso del Mazza was printed, as a target. Ameti fired around 20 shots at the painting from around ten meters - aimed at the heads of the Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus.

She had herself photographed, edited the image on her cell phone with the text "switch off" and published it on her public Instagram profile together with a close-up of the bullet holes.

The public prosecutor's office writes literally:

"The public staging of her shooting exercise by posting the pictures, in which the heads and faces of the most central figures of Christianity served as suitable targets in order to be able to 'switch off' in the process, objectively represented an unnecessarily disparaging and hurtful disregard and ridicule of their faith towards devout Christians according to their average perception; combined with a potential threat to religious peace. Knowing the content of her post, the defendant at least accepted this by deliberately publishing it on Instagram."

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a fine of 100 daily rates of CHF 100 each and a fine of CHF 2,500. The fine is to be enforced conditionally, with a probationary period of two years. In the event of culpable non-payment of the fine, there is a 25-day substitute custodial sentence. In addition, the prosecution is demanding payment of the legal costs of CHF 1,500.

The indictment was distributed by the groups that had originally reported Ameti: the Young SVP and "Massvoll". Inquiries to Ameti initially went unanswered.

Ameti has been a non-party politician ever since

Ameti drew political conclusions after the incident and resigned from the Green Liberal Party at the beginning of 2024. Since then, she has been a non-party politician in the Zurich city parliament. She has not yet commented publicly on the ongoing proceedings.

Article 261 of the Swiss Criminal Code protects freedom of religion and worship. The decisive factor for a conviction is whether an act takes place in public and is considered particularly offensive - "in a mean manner". This can be fulfilled by aggressive gestures, insults or targeted provocation, for example.

According to the Federal Supreme Court, the decisive factor is not whether someone's religious feelings have actually been hurt, but whether the act expresses a clear disregard for their faith according to the perception of believers. A court must now clarify whether this applies in the Ameti case. The presumption of innocence applies until a conviction is handed down.