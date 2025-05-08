Sanija Ameti and Andreas Glarner attack each other on the internet. sda

The independent politician Sanija Ameti compares the SVP to the AfD and repeats her "drinking well" slogan. SVP politician Andreas Glarner calls on her to keep quiet.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sanija Ameti (non-party) has repeated her "nice drinking" slogan to explain why the SVP "works" in Switzerland. The reason is the proximity between the SVP and the AfD.

SVP politician Andreas Glarner responded promptly and called on her to keep quiet.

She did not put up with this and responded briefly with "QED". Show more

Zurich politician Sanija Ameti (non-party) takes another swipe at the SVP. The occasion is the current classification of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which describes the AfD as "definitely right-wing extremist".

Ameti writes on "X": "The SVP is more right-wing than the AfD. And the AfD is now considered to be definitely right-wing extremist." Her conclusion: "It works so well for us because we diligently drink ourselves silly." To back up her point, she posts a Smartspider profile from a Watson article from 2014 that compares the political position of the SVP with that of the AfD.

Die SVP ist rechter als die AfD. Und die AfD gilt nun als gesichert rechtsextrem.



Das funktioniert bei uns deshalb so gut, weil wir fleissig schöntrinken. https://t.co/jbhexXZB1B pic.twitter.com/e4pNd6NNK5 — Sanija Ameti (@cybersandwich) May 7, 2025

Although the graphic is no longer up to date, the proximity between the SVP and AfD is still a recurring theme among political scientists today. Former SVP Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer, who made headlines last year with a message of greeting at the AfD party conference, provided evidence of this proximity in political practice.

Drinking to the point is nothing new

Ameti's tone is also anything but new. Back in 2022, she used a similar style in the SRF "Club" on the election of Federal Council candidates Albert Rösti and Hans-Ueli Vogt. At the time, she said: "Both are staunch SVP politicians. Politically speaking, I probably can't drink either of them up." The statement was met with fierce criticism. Vogt spoke of a "crude insult".

This time, too, there was a reaction. Numerous comments quickly piled up under Ameti's latest post. SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner in particular had his say: "As a prime example of poor integration, you would be better off keeping quiet," he wrote under the post. What he actually meant by this initially remained unclear. An answer to an inquiry from blue News is still pending.

Ameti is no stranger to controversy. She recently caused international criticism when she shot at an auction house catalog in the basement of a residential building. The catalog featured a painting of the Madonna and Child Jesus. The action sparked worldwide outrage and led to Ameti's resignation from the Green Liberal Party.

However, Glarner is also repeatedly criticized. In the past, he has made a name for himself with targeted provocations that have repeatedly led to private individuals also being targeted by angry citizens. Parliament recently lifted his immunity. This is the special right of members of parliament that protects them from prosecution.

The background to this was a deepfake video in which Glarner accused Green National Councillor Sibel Arslan of making manipulated statements. Since then, investigations into possible identity fraud have been ongoing.

Ameti replies in Latin: "QED"

Ameti did not leave Glarner's "prime example" response uncommented and responded succinctly with: "QED." The abbreviation stands for the Latin expression "quod erat demonstrandum" - in German: "What was to be proven." She was also unavailable for comment to blue News. On Instagram, however, she formulated the counterattack differently: Glarner's reaction would "not deny" the SVP's proximity to the AfD.