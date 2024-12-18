Sanija Ameti returned to Zurich politics on Wednesday. (archive picture) Bild: sda

Sanija Ameti is back in active politics: the GLP politician returned to the Zurich city council on Wednesday. Following a scandal in September, she had withdrawn from the public eye for the time being.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zurich GLP politician Sanija Ameti made her comeback to politics on Wednesday: she took part in the parliamentary session of Zurich's municipal council. In a short statement, she thanked her fellow councillors for their support.

"It's been an eventful few months. I've cried a lot," Ameti told the council through tears. However, she did not cry because of all the hatred, but because of the love she received from her fellow councillors.

She also thanked the Zurich municipal councillors for the fact that no one was now wearing a protective vest. "Even though I was called a trigger-happy Muslim."

Through the back door into parliament

The 32-year-old had entered the parliament building through a back entrance to avoid the huge media interest. On Tuesday, it became known that the public prosecutor's office had opened proceedings against her. They are investigating whether Ameti's shots at a picture of Mary and Jesus violated freedom of religion and worship.

The GLP politician and co-president of Operation Libero fired an air pistol in a cellar in September - she perforated a catalog page of an auction house showing a picture of Mary and Jesus.

Ameti published two pictures of this on Instagram with the word "switch off". Although she quickly deleted them and apologized, the chosen target had long since made headlines. Part of the GLP distanced itself from Ameti, and party leader Jürg Grossen called for her to be expelled from the party. Ameti also lost her job at a PR agency.