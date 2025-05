Blatten after the glacier collapse. Almost nothing is left of the village. KEYSTONE

Wednesday's glacier collapse buried Blatten under its weight. Satellite images now show the extent of the natural disaster.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you On May 28, a huge glacier collapsed above Blatten VS.

The evacuated village was buried or flooded.

Satellite images now show the extent of the natural disaster. Show more

The glacier collapse on Wednesday buried Blatten underneath itself. 365 people had to leave their homes. Satellite images now show how Blatten and the entire Lötschental valley have changed as a result of the landslide. And make the extent of the natural disaster clear.

More about the glacier collapse in Blatten