Screenshot Flightradar24

A Swiss flight to Boston had to turn back on Friday evening after more than two hours in the air. The cause was a satellite navigation failure. It was not possible to fly over the Atlantic.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss flight to Boston has to turn around and return to Zurich due to a satellite communication failure.

As the system is essential for a safe Atlantic crossing, the pilots decided to abort the flight.

The pilots initiated the turnaround maneuver more than two hours into the flight, having already flown over Ireland. Show more

A Swiss flight on its way to Boston had to turn back on Friday evening after a technical problem occurred. The plane had already flown over Ireland and was moving over the open North Atlantic when the pilots decided to abort the flight and return to Zurich, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The Swiss plane took off from Zurich Airport as scheduled at 5:30 pm. It touches down there again shortly before 11pm. More than 1000 interested people are following the flight on the Flightradar24 platform.

Swiss flight #LX52 made a U-turn over the Atlantic and is returning to Zürich.



The reason is currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/VjTgsjBr4o — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) November 8, 2024

In response to an inquiry from "20 Minuten", a Swiss spokesperson explained that a failure of the satellite communication device was the reason for the turnaround. This device is essential for the safe crossing of the Atlantic, which is why the pilots had no choice but to return. The spokesperson made the same statement when asked by "Blick".

Swiss immediately rebooked the affected passengers and put them up in a hotel for the night. The spokesperson assures that solutions have been found for all passengers so that they can reach their destination within 24 hours.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.