Back to Zurich instead of Boston Satellite navigation failure forces Swiss pilots to turn back

9.11.2024 - 07:13

Screenshot Flightradar24

A Swiss flight to Boston had to turn back on Friday evening after more than two hours in the air. The cause was a satellite navigation failure. It was not possible to fly over the Atlantic.

A Swiss flight on its way to Boston had to turn back on Friday evening after a technical problem occurred. The plane had already flown over Ireland and was moving over the open North Atlantic when the pilots decided to abort the flight and return to Zurich, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The Swiss plane took off from Zurich Airport as scheduled at 5:30 pm. It touches down there again shortly before 11pm. More than 1000 interested people are following the flight on the Flightradar24 platform.

In response to an inquiry from "20 Minuten", a Swiss spokesperson explained that a failure of the satellite communication device was the reason for the turnaround. This device is essential for the safe crossing of the Atlantic, which is why the pilots had no choice but to return. The spokesperson made the same statement when asked by "Blick".

Swiss immediately rebooked the affected passengers and put them up in a hotel for the night. The spokesperson assures that solutions have been found for all passengers so that they can reach their destination within 24 hours.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

